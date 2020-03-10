EUR/USD Forecast: To 1.13 or 1.15? Trump's stimulus to counter coronavirus holds the key

- EUR/USD has recovered from the lows but still trades below 1.14.
- Markets are recovering but are awaiting President Trump's stimulus measures.
- The American session's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.
It's Donald's Draghi moment – If President Trump announces broad stimulus measures to counter the coronavirus carnage, markets could rally and EUR/USD has room to fall to 1.13. If his message falls flat, equities could plummet and the consequent rush into bonds would push yields and the dollar lower.
Why is Trump's fiscal support so important?
Ahead of this severe health crisis, central banks' ability to act had been limited. The Federal Reserve's interest rate stood at 1.75% before its emergency cut – well below pre-2008 levels and below the post-crisis high of 2.50%. Other policymakers have limited scope to act.
That leaves governments with the power to act in several ways. Officials have the power to impose lockdowns, helping contain the disease but with a severe impact on the economy. They also have the ability to provide fiscal stimulus, via tax relief plans, infrastructure spending, and more.
Policymakers' strongest tool is to create confidence. Back in 2012 at the peak of the European debt crisis, Mario Draghi managed to turn around the fate of the common currency. He said that the European Central Bank will "do whatever it takes" – and that was enough. The euro jumped and the ECB later introduced a program that it never needed to use – as private investors already began back into European debt.
Can Trump lead by pledging action now and vowing to do whatever is necessary? So far, the president dismissed the disease as a hoax, compared it to the flu, and blamed the Fed among others.
However, with stock markets hardly recovering from Monday's bloodbath – which includes the halting of trade for the first since 2008 – he may change tack.
The White House's press conference is scheduled for 21:30 GMT, but Trump may speak earlier or conversely provide the press with details of the plan.
The next move depends on the president, not on additional virus headlines such as the number of infections, deaths, or other developments in Europe.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, a bullish sign, while the Relative Strength is below 70 – outside overbought conditions.
Resistance awaits at 1.1410, followed by 1.1495 and 1.1520.
Support awaits at 1.1330, 1.1285 and 1.1240.
More: EUR/USD Forecast: Buying opportunity? Three reasons why this coronavirus calm may be temporary
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.13 on expectations for US stimulus
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13 as US bond yields and stocks hold onto most of the recovery ahead of President Trump's decision about fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.29 amid dollar strength, UK politics
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.29 as the US dollar gains ground on expectations for US fiscal stimulus in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The pound is pressured after the government only barely survived a vote on Huawei in parliament
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
What is next for stocks and currencies? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action, the rout in oil prices and more, as volatility remains extreme.
Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops
XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.