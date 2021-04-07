EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1865
- FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed as the Fed reaffirmed its wait-and-see stance.
- Better than anticipated European data provided support to the shared currency.
- EUR/USD retains gains near 1.1900 and could extend its gain towards the 1.2000 area.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1914 this Wednesday, its highest since March 23. The shared currency was supported by encouraging EU data, while the greenback, on the other hand, was hit by a continued decline in government bond yields and dismal local data. US President Joe Biden addressed the nation, defending his infrastructure investment plan but providing no fresh headlines.
Markit published the final readings of its March Services PMIs for the EU, and most of them were upwardly revised. The German index was confirmed at 51.5, while for the whole Union, it printed at 49.6, better than the previously estimated 48.8. The US released the February Goods Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $71.1 billion, worse than the $ -70.5 billion expected. The FOMC published the Minutes of its latest meeting, but there were no surprises there. The document shows that officials see “some time” Before substantial progress toward employment and inflation goals.
This Thursday, Germany will publish February Factory Orders, foreseen up 1.2% MoM seasonally adjusted. The EU will release the February Producer Price Index, while the US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 2, foreseen at 680K.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is stable around 1.1870, as the dollar advances ahead of the daily close. The risk remains skewed to the upside despite the absence of momentum in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter about to cross above the longer one. Technical indicators remain within overbought levels, barely turning south. A clear extension beyond 1.1910 should anticipate an approach to the 1.2000 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1795 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains near 1.1900 post-FOMC Minutes
The US Federal Reserve document passed unnoticed, with EUR/UD stuck around 1.1880 as US President Joe Biden addresses the nation. Weaker US Treasury yields maintain the dollar under pressure.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD loses bullish momentum
XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday. Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside.
XRP faces massive profit-taking after 100% rally
The Ripple price had one of the craziest rallies in the past three days, jumping by 100% to a three-year high of $1.19. Despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, XRP holders have grown confident in the digital asset and managed to push it above several important resistance levels.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.