EUR/USD Forecast: Sideways action continues after ambiguous ECB

EUR/USD found support after closing marginally lower on Thursday and recovered to the 1.1800 area on Friday. Improving risk mood could help the pair hold its ground in the near term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.48% 0.86% 1.29% 0.60% -0.29% 0.47% 0.74% EUR -0.48% 0.34% 0.83% 0.11% -0.78% -0.01% 0.26% GBP -0.86% -0.34% 0.38% -0.22% -1.11% -0.35% -0.08% JPY -1.29% -0.83% -0.38% -0.68% -1.59% -0.79% -0.81% CAD -0.60% -0.11% 0.22% 0.68% -0.86% -0.12% 0.14% AUD 0.29% 0.78% 1.11% 1.59% 0.86% 0.77% 1.04% NZD -0.47% 0.00% 0.35% 0.79% 0.12% -0.77% 0.27% CHF -0.74% -0.26% 0.08% 0.81% -0.14% -1.04% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged after the February meeting, as expected. In the press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that a stronger Euro (EUR) could bring inflation down more than expected. Although Lagarde added that they don't have a target for the Euro exchange rate, she noted that they will continue to keep a close eye on the situation.

Early Friday, several ECB policymakers crossed the wires. Policymaker Jose Luis Escriva said that inflation expectations are anchored and added "everything points to the best course of action at this time being to maintain stable interest rates." On a more dovish note, Policymaker Olli Rehn said that there is a real risk of "lower-than-expected inflation," and French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that further apprecation in the Euro would translate into even lower inflation.

In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan will publish the preliminary US Consumer Sentiment Index data for February. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen gaining between 0.2% and 0.4% after spending the early trading hours of the European session in negative territory. A bullish opening in Wall Street and a decisive recovery in major equity indexes in the US could make it difficult for the USD to gather strength and help EUR/USD edge higher heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slides beneath the 50-period and both turn lower, keeping near-term bias under pressure. The 100- and 200-period SMAs edge higher, with price holding above them but capped below the shorter averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 43, below the midline, reinforcing subdued momentum.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 aligns as an immediate resistance level ahead of 1.1860-1.1870, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the 50-period SMA meet. On the downside, 1.1750-1.1755 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as a key support level before 1.1680 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)