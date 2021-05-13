EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2088
- US Treasury yields reflect mounting concerns about higher inflation.
- Initial Jobless Claims in the US shrank to 473K in the week ended May 7.
- EUR/USD has bounced from intraday lows, remains below the 1.2100 level.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2051 as demand for the greenback persists on the heels of mounting US inflationary pressures. The greenback rose alongside government bond yields, as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note reached the critical 1.70% threshold. Meanwhile, global equities trade in the red, reflecting fears of tighter monetary policies.
Data wise, the EU macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer. As for the US, the country has just published the April Producer Price Index, which surged by more than anticipated, printing at 6.2% YoY. More relevant, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 7 came in at 473K vs the 490K expected. The good news provide mild-support to equities, while the dollar shed a few pips.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near the mentioned weekly low, unable to recover the 1.2100 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that it is seesawing around a flat 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains bearish traction above the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength. Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, with a test of the 1.2000 mark on the cards for today.
Support levels: 1.2050 1.2000 1.1960
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2150 1.2190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.