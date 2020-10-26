EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1813
- Pandemic developments in the EU and politic turmoil in the US spurred risk aversion.
- US September Durable Goods Orders foreseen at 0.7% from 0.5% in August.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.1770.
The EUR/USD pair fell this Monday to 1.1802, ending the day in the red in the 1.1810 price zone. The market’s mood was on the back foot, amid coronavirus developments in Europe, with several countries reporting a record number of new cases. Spain has established this Sunday the state of alarm for six months and imposed a national curfew. Italy has also announced curfews, already in place in France. The dismal sentiment was also supported by the lack of progress in a US stimulus aid package. US advisor Larry Kudlow said that talks slowed but not ended. At this point, chances of a deal before the election are null, and investors are taking note.
In the macroeconomic front, Germany published the October IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country contracted to 92.7 in October from 93.2, missing expectations. The assessment of the current situation surged to 90.3, but expectations over the future also fell coming in at 95. In the US, the September Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell from 1.11 in August to 0.27, while New Home Sales fell by 3.5% MoM. On Tuesday, the focus will be on US September Durable Goods Orders, seen up 0.7% from 0.5% in August.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The dollar is up against most major rivals in a risk-averse environment, but the EUR/USD pair saw buyers defending the 1.1800 level. The pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, but above converging 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain below their midlines, with modest downward slopes. Bears will have better chances on a break below 1.1770, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
