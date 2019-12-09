EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1070
- Trade tensions and central banks’ upcoming decisions keep investors in cautious mode.
- German trade surplus surpassed the market’s expectations in October, up to €20.6B.
- EUR/USD reversing Friday’s losses scope to retest the 1.1100 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally higher this Monday, with the greenback shedding some of the ground gained on Friday. The market’s mood is cautious ahead of several critical events that will take place this week, starting with the US Federal Reserve´s and the ECB´s monetary policy meetings.
Also, the UK will head to the polls on Thursday, and the outcome should define the future of Brexit. Finally, the US has planned the next round of tariffs on Chinese goods for December 15, which means that, if a trade deal is not achieved ahead of it, tensions are set to escalate and spur risk-aversion.
The week started in slow motion in the data front, as Germany released its October Trade Balance, which posted a trade surplus of €20.6B. Imports in the month were unchanged against a 0.1% decline expected, while exports increased by 1.2%, much better than the -0.3% forecast. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above a Fibonacci level at 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of its October rally. The short-term picture is neutral, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading within directionless moving averages, as technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines. The upside seems limited by sellers aligned ahead of the 1.1100 figure, while buyers will likely defend the 1.1030 level, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1030 1.0985 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds
Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.
Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold regains some positive traction amid persistent trade uncertainty. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.
USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY
Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.