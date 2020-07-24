EUR/USD Forecast: Pressured by Pompeo? PMIs further fuel bulls, coronavirus figures eyed

- EUR/USD is holding onto the high ground around 1.16 following upbeat eurozone PMIs.
- Sino-American tensions, US coronavirus figures, and data may cap any gains.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing the potential for more gains.
Completing a bullish week for the euro – that was the headline of the preview for Friday's data and it turns to reality, keeping the common currency bid. Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for July all beat expectations, with the rebound in services more pronounced that in the manufacturing one.
The PMI surveys express optimism about the old continent's recovery from the worst days of the pandemic and despite flareups in several countries such as Spain, France, and Belgium. More importantly, the data predates this week's EU agreement on a €750 billion recovery fund.
That agreement – reached after five days of exhausting negotiations – continues underpinning the euro. Demand for bonds – both in creditor countries such as Germany and debtor ones such as Italy – have been rising. That is a show of confidence by investors and could keep the euro bid going forward. The PMIs provide additional support to the major upside driver which is fiscal stimulus.
The risk to EUR/USD's rally comes from the US side. The safe-haven dollar may receive support from intensifying Sino-American tensions. China closed the US consulate in Chengdu, retaliation for America's move against Beijing's office in Houston.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a highly critical speech of China, referring to activities in Texas and also to the regime, which he describes as authoritarian and "tyrant." While Pompeo pummeled Chinese President Xi Jinping, he stressed that the trade deal between the world's largest economies remains intact, proving some solace to investors.
Markets have also stabilized thanks to progress on a new fiscal relief package. Republicans have dropped their demand for a payroll tax cut and Democrats will likely ease their demands to extend federal unemployment benefits at their entirety. The jobless receive a weekly top-up of $600 set to expire at the end of the month. That sum could be reduced.
In the meantime, the number of those applying for unemployment benefits is rising. Initial jobless claims increased to over 1.4 million in the week ending July 17, another sign that the resurgence of coronavirus has halted the recovery. That is the same week as Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are taken. Later on Friday, New Home Sales for June are of interest and will likely show a rebound.
See US Existing Home Sales Soar: Housing market metrics improve
The first half of June was upbeat but cases began rising in the latter part of the month and have continued causing concern since then. US infections topped four million and the daily death rate has topped 1,100 once again. Updated COVID-19 figures from states will have the last words of the week.
Overall, developments in the old continent are positive but concerns about the US could boost the dollar and limit gains.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar continues benefiting from robust upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is just below 70, thus outside overbought conditions, at least for now.
All in all, there is room for more gains.
Resistance awaits at the new 22-month high of 1.1622. It is followed by 1.1650 and 1.17.
Support awaits at 1.1555, which provided support on Thursday. The next level is 1.1505, another cushion on the way up, and then 1.1450, which capped it last week.
More Hot Summer In Markets: Gold, silver, euro, and dollar volatility explained
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.16 amid upbeat PMIs, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Sino-American tensions are supporting the greenback. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth and beat expectations, supporting the euro.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2750 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
Forex Today: China's payback weighs on markets, boosts dollar, PMIs, coronavirus figures eyed
A risk-off mood has gripped markets, mostly driven by intensifying Sino-American tensions, but also disappointing data and rising coronavirus figures.
Gold moves back closer to multi-year tops, eyeing $1900 mark
Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1895 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.