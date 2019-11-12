EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1007
- There were no updates on the US-China trade deal, but speculative interest returned to the dollar.
- US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell is due to testify before the Congress this Wednesday.
- EUR/USD bearish momentum to accelerate once below 1.0990 Fibonacci support.
The EUR/USD pair edged lower this Tuesday, falling to a fresh four-week low of 1.1002, as poor EU data coupled with a renewed dollar’s demand. Germany released the November ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which came in at -2.1, much better than the previous -22.8 and the expected -13. However, the same index for the whole Union fell once again printing -24.7 from a previous -25.3. The US published the NFIB Business Sentiment Index for October which improved from a previous 101.8 by coming in at 102.4 but missed the market’s expectations of 103.5.
The market was hoping that US President Trump, who spoke at the Economic Club of New York, would comment on the US-China trade deal developments, but instead, he charged against the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy of keeping rates at higher levels than its major world counterparts. About the country’s relationship with China, Trump said that tariffs would rise substantially if they don’t make a deal.
This Wednesday, the main event will be US Federal Reserve’s chief, Jerome Powell, testimony before the Congress. Earlier in the day, Germany will release October final inflation data, seen stable at 1.0% YoY. The US will also release October CPI, with the yearly figure seen at 1.7%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is heading into the Asian session trading at its lowest in four weeks, not far above the mentioned low. The pair has broken below the 50% retracement of its October monthly rally at around 1.1030, with the 61.8% retracement of the same rally at 1.0992, providing support. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, selling interest rejected advances multiple times around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps sliding below the larger ones. Technical indicators lack clear directional strength but remain within negative levels, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair is trading at one-month lows just above the 1.1000 level, undermined by softer-than-expected EU data and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD stuck around 1.2850
The Pound traded lifeless this Tuesday, confined to familiar levels against most rival despite mixed employment data and mounting tensions heading into December’s election.
USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 109.00 as Wall Street erases gains
The USD/JPY pair printed fresh lows during the American session as equity prices moved off highs in Wall Street.
US Dollar Index keeps gains around 98.30 ahead of Trump’s speech
The greenback keeps the bid tone unchanged on Tuesday and is now trading around 98.30 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: The Federal Reserve pause may be infectious
The RBNZ is predicted to reduce the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. If completed it would be the third cut this year and bring the reductions to 1.0% since the bank began in May.