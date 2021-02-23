EUR/USD Forecast: Powell may propel euro higher, technical picture looks bullish

- EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after US yields resumed their gains.
- All eyes are on Fed Chair Powell and his bond-buying plans moving forward.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bulls are in control.
Make the trend your friend – EUR/USD is steadily moving up, setting higher highs and higher lows despite elevated US bond yields. It seems that investors have already priced the increase in long-term returns, cheering every dip in the ten-year Treasury bond yield and weathering fresh rises.
What does the central bank think of it? Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, testifies before Congress and markets are eagerly awaiting his comments on the Fed's bond-buying scheme. Does the bank continue seeing the current increase in yields as a healthy sign of vaccine-led growth down the road?
Dismissing these recent moves would hurt stocks, which need low interest rates to thrive. On the other hand, if Powell says the Fed is ready to push yields lower, concerns of overheating and inflation may cause the bank a new headache.
The world's most powerful central banker will likely try to walk a fine line – but if one needs to bet, it would be on the side of pumping more funds than tightening. It is essential to remember that some ten million Americans are out of work. Powell will also reiterate that the Fed is "not thinking of thinking of raising rates" as he once said, pushing expectations for hiking borrowing costs back to the more distant future.
Erring on the side of caution will likely push the greenback lower, allowing EUR/USD to hit new highs. However, even Powell's power has its limits. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said on Monday that she is watching rising bond yields closely.
More Dollar outlook: How will surging Treasury yields affect Powell’s testimony
Returns on the sovereign debt of various European countries dropped in response, but are back up on Tuesday. Can the Fed Chair make a more convincing case? The answer is yes, but any downside move in the dollar may be gradual.
Yields and Powell's testimony remain in the spotlight, with other topics such as vaccinations and economic data staying on the backburner, at least for now.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is benefiting from significant upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is below 70, outside overbought conditions.
All in all, bulls are in control and the recent slip seems like a correction before the next move higher.
Resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.2180, followed closely by 1.2190, a peak earlier in the year, and then 1.2220.
Support is at the daily low of 1.2140, followed by 1.2110, which is a separator of ranges and also where the 50 and 200 SMAs hit the price.
EUR/USD Price Forecast 2021: Euro-dollar long-term bullish breakout points to 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.4050 after upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, near the fresh 35-month highs as US yields retreat from the highs and push the dollar lower. UK wages rose by 4.7% in December and January's jobless claims fell by 20,000, both better than expected.
Bitcoin stages a quick bounce above $50,000 after the 11% sell-off
The wild ride in Bitcoin continues in Tuesday’s Asian trading, as the BTC sellers are back in control, knocking off prices by almost 11%. Although, strong bids emerged just above $48,500 levels, prompting the flagship cryptocurrency to stage a quick recovery back beyond the $50,000 mark.
EUR/USD sets four-week high, eyes Powell's testimony
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2200 but is struggling to keep the bullish momentum going, with investors turning cautious ahead of the Fed Chairman Powell's appearance before Congress later Tuesday.
XAU/USD retreats from one-week tops, on the defensive below $1810 level
A combination of factors failed to assist gold to capitalize on the early uptick to one-week tops. The underlying bullish tone in the financial markets capped gains for the safe-haven commodity. The recent rally in the US bond yields also held bulls from placing bets around the yellow metal.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction around 90.00, looks to Fed, data
DXY consolidates the recent drop and hovers around 90.00. The dollar has decoupled from performance in yields in past hours. Housing data, Fed’s Powell testimony, Consumer Confidence next on tap.