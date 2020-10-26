EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1809
- Equities fall on risk-aversion providing support to the greenback.
- Poor US and German data are fueling the negative sentiment.
- EUR/USD may accelerate its decline on a break below 1.1770.
Resurgent coronavirus cases weigh on the market’s mood this Monday, with EUR/USD under pressure, trading around 1.1810. The greenback, however, has limited bullish strength, as continued political noised in the US limits demand for the dollar. Investors are still waiting to hear about real progress in stimulus talks, while the presidential election looms.
European equities trade in the red, led by the German DAX which losses roughly 2.5%. The IFO survey showed that the Business Climate in the country contracted to 92.7 in October from 93.2, missing expectations. The assessment of the current situation surged to 90.3, but expectations over the future also fell coming in at 95.
Wall Street is set to open in the red, further weighed by poor US data. The September Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell from 1.11 in August to 0.27. The country will publish September New Home sales and the October Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index in the upcoming session.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further, according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, although above the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have limited directional strength, but hold within negative territory. The pair has an immediate support level at 1.1770, the level to break to put the pair in the bearish path.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1915 1.1950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
