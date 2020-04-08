EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0864
- Hopes about the coronavirus crisis improving diminished after mixed numbers from the most troubled countries.
- US Senator Bernie Sanders pulled out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing Biden’s path.
- EUR/USD range-bound below 1.0900 at risk of falling sub-1.0800.
It was a bad day for the greenback, but also for the shared currency. The American dollar remained under selling pressure against most major rivals throughout the first half of the day, weighed by the sour tone of Asian and European equities. It remained under pressure during US trading hours despite Wall Street recovered, this last, after US Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he would be pulling out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination. In the EU, finance ministers failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus, affecting demand for the EUR.
In regards of the coronavirus pandemic, hopes were dented by the latest updates, as the US reported roughly 1,800 deaths in one day, while the number of new cases increased in Italy, although the death toll continued to decrease. Hopes that economies will go back to normal business in the near future remain low.
The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer. The US Federal Reserve published the Minutes of its March 15 meeting, yet as expected those passed unnoticed. This Thursday, attention will be on the US Initial Jobless Claim report for the week ended March 27. The market expects it to be on the millions. The country will also publish March PPI, foreseen at 1.2% YoY.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has been trading range-bound, trapped between Fibonacci levels. The pair bottomed for the day at 1.0830, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance, while sellers are aligned around the 50% retracement of the same rally at 1.0890. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA stands flat at around 1.0830, reinforcing the static support level, while the 100 SMA grinds lower above the current price. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacing clear directional strength. Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, with further declines clearer if the pair breaks below the mentioned 1.0830 level.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0785 1.0740
Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0925 1.0960
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.6200 on RBA's FSR
Australian dollar ran through fresh offers on the RBA’s Financial Stability Review (FSR), as it highlighted the elevated risks to the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. AUD/USD drops sharply towards 0.6200, having faced rejection near 0.6250.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI: On the front foot above weekly resistance-turned-support
WTI nears the weekly top after breaking the short-term resistance line, now support. A sustained run-up could aim to fill the March month’s gap. 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA restrict near-term declines.
Gold is consolidated in the $1640s in wind-down markets ahead of Fed's Powell
The markets are quieter in Asia following a strong performance on Wall Street with US stocks bouncing back from the prior session's lows. Gold has moved into consolidation between $1,647.60 and $1,650.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.