EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1832
- Coronavirus concerns and the US presidential election to remain in the spotlight.
- Financial markets to continue to seesaw between covid concerns and vaccine hopes.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral-to-bullish could advance towards 1.1920.
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with losses around 1.1830, although up on Friday for a second consecutive day. Equities rallied, underpinning the demand for the shared currency, while the dollar was hit by dismal US data and the announcement of restrictive measures in some states. The preliminary estimate of the US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index printed at 77, below the 82 expected and the previous 81.8. Meanwhile, coronavirus outbreaks across the US have led several cities and states to announce curfews and temporal lockdowns.
The macroeconomic calendar will remain light on Monday, as no relevant data will come from Europe and the US. Instead, the market’s sentiment will likely continue seesawing between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for a vaccine/more stimulus. Also, speculative interest will be looking for fresh clues on definitions of the tumultuous US presidential election.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
According to the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish, as it managed to hold above its 20 DMA throughout the week, while the larger moving averages advance below the shorter one. Technical indicators are around their midlines, with modest upward slopes. For the near-term, the 4-hour chart indicates that the risk is skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, as technical indicators advance within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
