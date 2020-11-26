EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1901
- US Thanksgiving holiday to keep majors lifeless for the rest of the day.
- The German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey contracted to -6.7 in December.
- EUR/USD easing within range, bears nowhere to be found.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1940 this Thursday, its highest since September 1, to later lose the 1.1900 level. As it happened this week, the dollar fell through the Asian session while demand for the US currency picked up modestly during London trading hours. Adding pressure on the shared currency, the German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey contracted to -6.7 in December from -3.2 in the previous month, also missing the market’s expectations.
The US celebrates Thanksgiving today, with all the local markets closed. Little is expected around the FX board for the rest of the day.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating around 1.1900, with a limited bearish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that a mildly bullish 20 SMA provides intraday support, while the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the shorter one. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have retreated from daily highs but remain within positive levels and lacking bearish strength. Bulls would have better chances on renewed demand above the 1.1920 resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1880 1.1840 1.1790
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
