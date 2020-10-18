EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1719
- The coronavirus outbreak in Europe could result in the ECB easing further its monetary policy.
- The focus in the US shifts to the upcoming presidential election on November 3.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline in the near term, immediate support at 1.1680.
The EUR/USD pair closed the week in the red in the 1.1710 price zone, as speculative interest continued to prefer safe-haven assets. Such a sentiment was the result of mounting uncertainty around the US presidential election, scheduled for next November 3, and the pandemic developments. Regarding this last, the focus is on the steeper increase of new coronavirus contagions in Europe, which resulted in restrictive measures around the Union. The region is reporting roughly 150K new cases per day.
Better-than-expected US data released on Friday played temporarily against the greenback, as the market sentiment improved. Retail Sales in the country were up 1.4% in September, while the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved from 80.4 to 81.2.
Over the weekend, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta warned that an ultra-loose monetary policy is more than necessary, amid the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 derailing the economic recovery. The central bank has no immediate plans of expanding facilities, but is clearly an option, and not just in Europe. The macroeconomic calendar includes speeches from ECB’s President Lagarde and Fed’s Powell this Monday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral in its daily chart, as it´s developing around a bearish 20 DMA, although above a firmly bullish 100 DMA, this last at 1.1605. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame lack clear directional strength, the Momentum above its midline and the RSI at 45. In the shorter-term, the risk is skewed to the downside, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators resumed their declines after faltering around their midlines. Additionally, the 20 SMA has crossed below the larger ones, providing dynamic resistance around 1.1725.
Support levels: 1.1680 1.1635 1.1590
Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1770 1.1810
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.