EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2150
- US Retail Sales showed no growth in April, while consumer sentiment contracted in May.
- Stocks recovered, and government bond yields eased amid cooling tightening expectations.
- EUR/USD has recovered its bullish potential but needs to break above 1.2181.
The EUR/USD pair advanced on Friday, as dismal US data cooled tightening expectations and put the greenback under selling pressure. The pair trimmed most of its weekly losses to finish it pretty much unchanged around 1.2050. US Retail Sales showed no growth in April, down from 10.7% in the previous month, while the core reading fell 1.5%. Also, the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index resulted in 82.8 in May, down from the previous 88.3 and the expected 90.4. Also, Industrial Production rose a modest 0.7% in April.
The softer-than-anticipated figures helped equities bounce amid hopes from continued easy money coming from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, government bond yields retreated from the highs reached after the release of higher-than-expected US inflation.
The week will start in slow motion in the data front, as the EU won’t publish macroeconomic data, while the US calendar includes the May NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and a speech from Fed’s vice-chair Clarida.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair indicates that further gains are likely, mainly if the pair breaks above 1.2181, May’s monthly high. Technical indicators bounced within positive levels while the pair met buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps heading north above the longer ones. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above its moving averages, while technical indicators recovered positive ground, although the bullish momentum is limited. Nevertheless, the risk is also skewed to the upside. The daily 20 SMA stands around 1.2070, and bulls will likely retain control as long as the level holds.
Support levels: 1.2110 1.2070 1.2025
Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2240 1.2290
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.