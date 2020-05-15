EUR/USD Forecast: Hopes for recovery? Not so fast, the US consumer holds the key

- EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid US dollar strength, digesting German GDP.
- US consumer data and Sino-American relations stand out later in the day.
- Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls below the broken support line.
"Indicators in April do not show signals of hope" – the words of Germany's economic ministry put the relatively moderate drop in output in proportion. Europe's largest economy has reported a drop of 2.2% in Gross Domestic product, in line with expectations and better than the continent's average. The publication is helping keep EUR/USD above 1.08.
Eurozone figures are due out shortly and are expected to slightly shift in response to Germany's figures. The initial read showed a drop of 3.8% in output.
The focus then moves to the US shopper. Around 70% of the world's largest economy is centered on consumption, and the read for April – a full month of lockdown – will likely be devastating. After holding up in March, the core of the core Control Group is forecast to drop as well, while headline sales carry expectations for a double-digit fall. The publication is the most significant release of the week:
US Retail Sales April Preview: As bad as can be but still expected
US industrial production statistics for April are also projected to show a drop and economists also predict the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index to edge lower. However, the University of Michigan's confidence measure may also surprise to the upside, amid reopenings in several states.
See US Consumer Sentiment Preview: The triumph of hope over experience?
The dollar has stabilized in anticipation of these critical US figures and also amid opposing forces. The safe-haven greenback benefited from growing Sino-American tensions. President Donald Trump stated that the era of globalization is over and wants to bring supply chains home from China. Moreover, he refuses to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump also advocated a stronger dollar, a shift from his previous stance, complaining about it.
On the other hand, Senate Republicans are open to another stimulus plan, potentially including another cheque to every American. The White House rejected House Democrats' $3 trillion plan, but do not outright object new expenditure.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, called on elected officials to do more. Earlier in the week, he pushed the dollar higher by rejecting negative interest rates
More: Unprecedented gloom of Mr. Powell will have long-lasting effects
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has fallen off the uptrend channel and attempts to recapture it have failed. The currency pair also trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, but momentum has stabilized.
All in all, bears are in the lead but are far from having full control.
Support awaits at 1.0780, which has been a low point several times in May, and more importantly by 1.0765, the monthly low. Further down, 1.0730 and 1.0640 await.
Looking up, 1.0820 capped recovery attempts and the 50 SMA is approaching this price. The next line to watch is 1.0870, a swing high from last week, and then 1.0890, a stubborn cap in April. 1.0925 and 1.0970 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.