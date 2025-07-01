EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday.

ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chairman Powell will speak at a policy panel.

The technical outlook points to overbought conditions for the pair in the near term.

EUR/USD extends its rally and trades at its highest level since September 2021 above 1.1800. As investors await comments from central bankers, the pair's technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.65% -0.48% -0.92% -0.70% -0.78% -1.02% -1.13% EUR 0.65% 0.12% -0.27% -0.06% -0.15% -0.37% -0.49% GBP 0.48% -0.12% -0.59% -0.19% -0.28% -0.52% -0.63% JPY 0.92% 0.27% 0.59% 0.22% 0.20% -0.05% -0.16% CAD 0.70% 0.06% 0.19% -0.22% -0.13% -0.33% -0.43% AUD 0.78% 0.15% 0.28% -0.20% 0.13% -0.24% -0.35% NZD 1.02% 0.37% 0.52% 0.05% 0.33% 0.24% -0.11% CHF 1.13% 0.49% 0.63% 0.16% 0.43% 0.35% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday and allowed EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that US President Donald Trump sent a handwritten note to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Powell, urging him to lower interest rates. She added that Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1%. Additionally, the risk-positive market atmosphere, as reflected by the bullish action seen in Wall Street's main indexes, put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

Meanwhile, comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials help the Euro hold its ground early Tuesday. ECB chief economist Philip Lane noted that inflation remains around the target, policymaker Pierre Wunsch said that a policy move, if any, is more likely to happen towards the end of the year. Finally, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said that inflation is currently at a stable phase but added that they cannot relax too much about rising inflation.

Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a policy panel at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

In case Powell continues to push back against the possibility of a rate cut in July, the USD could stay resilient against its peers and limit EUR/USD's upside. On the flip side, the Euro is likely to gather strength if Lagarde reiterates that they have likely reached the end of the policy-easing cycle. Conversely, the Euro could come under pressure in case she notes that they are concerned about the growth outlook in the Eurozone.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 80 and EUR/USD trades above the upper limit of the ascending regression channel, highlighting overbought conditions in the near term.

On the downside, 1.1800 (static level, round level) aligns as immediate support before 1.1740 (20-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1700-1.1690 (static level, mid-point of the ascending channel). Looking north, the first resistance level could be spotted at 1.1840 (static level) before 1.1900 (static level, round level).