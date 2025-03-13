EUR/USD trade below 1.0900 after closing in negative territory on Wednesday.

The pair could extend its downward correction if 1.0870 is confirmed as resistance.

Producer inflation data for February will be featured in the US economic docket.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and declines toward 1.0850 after closing in negative territory on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the downward correction could continue in the near term.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.21% 0.12% -0.25% 0.19% 0.43% 0.40% -0.03% EUR -0.21% -0.09% -0.45% -0.03% 0.22% 0.22% -0.24% GBP -0.12% 0.09% -0.34% 0.07% 0.31% 0.31% -0.12% JPY 0.25% 0.45% 0.34% 0.43% 0.68% 0.66% 0.26% CAD -0.19% 0.03% -0.07% -0.43% 0.26% 0.23% -0.19% AUD -0.43% -0.22% -0.31% -0.68% -0.26% -0.00% -0.41% NZD -0.40% -0.22% -0.31% -0.66% -0.23% 0.00% -0.39% CHF 0.03% 0.24% 0.12% -0.26% 0.19% 0.41% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) finally found a foothold on Wednesday and registered modest gains against its major rivals, causing EUR/USD to edge lower. Although the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation rose at a softer pace than anticipated in February, investors still price in about a 70% probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) holding its policy rate unchanged in May.

Later in the session, the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for February will be featured in the US economic docket. In case the data points to a decline in producer inflation, the USD's upside could remain limited.

Nevertheless, the negative shift seen in risk mood could still make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction. At the time of press, US stock index futures were losing between 0.3% and 0.7% on the day. A bearish opening in Wall Street could support the USD in the second half of the day and weigh on the pair.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading slightly below 1.0870, where the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the lower limit of the ascending regression channel meet. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator closes in on 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

In case EUR/USD fails to reclaim 1.0870, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0800 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.0730 (200-day SMA). On the upside, 1.0940 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.1000-1.1010 (static level, round level, mid-point of the ascending channel).