EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1750 following Wednesday's decline.

The US economic calendar will feature several key data releases.

The technical picture suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the short term.

Following a bullish start to the week, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure on Wednesday and fell more than 0.6%, erasing its weekly gains in the process. The pair holds steady at around 1.1750 in the European session on Thursday as investors gear up for macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.05% 0.51% 0.84% 0.13% 0.80% 0.18% EUR -0.01% 0.06% 0.47% 0.81% 0.07% 0.76% 0.14% GBP -0.05% -0.06% 0.36% 0.77% 0.03% 0.73% 0.13% JPY -0.51% -0.47% -0.36% 0.30% -0.42% 0.28% -0.33% CAD -0.84% -0.81% -0.77% -0.30% -0.72% -0.03% -0.62% AUD -0.13% -0.07% -0.03% 0.42% 0.72% 0.70% 0.11% NZD -0.80% -0.76% -0.73% -0.28% 0.03% -0.70% -0.63% CHF -0.18% -0.14% -0.13% 0.33% 0.62% -0.11% 0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The souring risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its major rivals midweek. Additionally, the upbeat housing data, which showed an impressive 20.5% increase in New Home Sales in August, further supported the currency.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said on Wednesday that he would be uncomfortable with overly frontloading rate cuts, arguing that the labor market is still solid.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature August Durable Goods Orders, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, second-quarter Gross Domestic (GDP) revision and Existing Home Sales data for August.

A noticeable decline in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits could be supportive for the USD with the immediate reaction. In case Durable Goods Orders data also comes in better than the market forecast for a 0.5% decline, the USD could continue to gather strength.

On the other hand, the USD could struggle to hold its ground in case US data fail to meet or surpass expectations.

In the meantime, US stock index futures lose between 0.15% and 0.2% in the European morning on Thursday. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD stay resilient against its rivals, even if the initial reaction to US data hurts the currency.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40 and EUR/USD trades slightly below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 20-day SMA, which currently align at 1.1750, to reflect a bearish bias.

On the downside, 1.1700 (200-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1770 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.1820 (static level) and 1.1870-1.1880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend).