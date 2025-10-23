EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of a steady recovery

EUR/USD finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and trades slightly below 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday. The technical outlook suggests that sellers are likely to retain control in the short term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.54% 0.58% 1.28% -0.18% -0.29% -0.24% 0.67% EUR -0.54% 0.04% 0.81% -0.72% -0.73% -0.85% 0.14% GBP -0.58% -0.04% 0.55% -0.76% -0.77% -0.88% 0.08% JPY -1.28% -0.81% -0.55% -1.50% -1.58% -1.58% -0.70% CAD 0.18% 0.72% 0.76% 1.50% -0.06% -0.13% 0.85% AUD 0.29% 0.73% 0.77% 1.58% 0.06% -0.12% 0.86% NZD 0.24% 0.85% 0.88% 1.58% 0.13% 0.12% 0.97% CHF -0.67% -0.14% -0.08% 0.70% -0.85% -0.86% -0.97% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data releases and central bank commentary, EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction midweek. In the European session on Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) holds its ground as markets assess the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US)-China trade conflict.

Reuters reported early Thursday that the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of exports, which uses software developed by US companies, to China to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. "If these export controls, whether it's software, engines or other things happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G-7 allies," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on the matter. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump adopted an optimistic tone and reiterated that he thinks they will be able to work something out with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week.

Later in the day, the European Commission will publish the preliminary Consumer Confidence Index data for October. Nevertheless, ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, investors could refrain from taking large positions.

Technical Analysis:

EUR/USD is currently trading at around 1.1603, little changed on a daily basis and 4 pips below the day opening price. In the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci retracements highlight that the ongoing correction is testing deeper levels of the prior upswing. Measuring the rally between 1.1403 (100%) and 1.1879 (0%), the 50% retracement stands at 1.1641 and the 61.8% at 1.1585. With spot hovering just above 1.1585, that level is a pivotal support, followed by 1.1505 and 1.1403. On the topside, initial resistance is aligned at the 50% retracement at 1.1641, with a broader resistance band at 1.1641–1.1697 and a stronger cap at 1.1767. A decisive break below 1.1585 would suggest the bullish phase of the 1.1403–1.1879 move is at risk, while a recovery through 1.1641 would alleviate immediate downside pressure.

Trend analysis points to a persistent bearish bias intraday, with a downwards trend line acting as resistance. The trend line coming from 1.1872 to 1.1609 currently stands at 1.1612, acting as immediate resistance and capping rebounds; failure to reclaim it keeps the door open for a retest of 1.1585. A push through 1.1612 would put 1.1641–1.1697 back in play, while a sustained advance above roughly 1.1728 (around 1% beyond the trend line) would signal a pierce of the barrier and strengthen the case for a run toward 1.1767. On the downside, a break below 1.1585 would expose the support zone at 1.1585–1.1505, with 1.1403 as the next target if selling persists.

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)