- EUR/USD continues to move sideways at around 1.1200 for the second consecutive day.
- The near-term technical highlights a lack of directional momentum.
- The University of Michigan will publish preliminary US Consumer Sentiment Index for May.
EUR/USD struggles to find direction early Friday and moves sideways at around 1.1200 after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday. The near-term technical outlook reaffirms the pair's indecisiveness.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.45%
|0.04%
|-0.65%
|0.39%
|-0.18%
|0.30%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.45%
|-0.28%
|-0.57%
|0.43%
|-0.00%
|0.34%
|0.15%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.28%
|-0.10%
|0.71%
|0.29%
|0.54%
|0.42%
|JPY
|0.65%
|0.57%
|0.10%
|1.05%
|-0.15%
|0.10%
|0.54%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|-0.43%
|-0.71%
|-1.05%
|-0.31%
|-0.09%
|-0.29%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.00%
|-0.29%
|0.15%
|0.31%
|0.24%
|0.11%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.34%
|-0.54%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.22%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.42%
|-0.54%
|0.29%
|-0.11%
|0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) failed to gather strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases and allowed EUR/USD to hold its ground on Thursday.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that annual producer inflation, as measured by the change in the Producer Price Index, softened to 2.4% in April from 2.7% in March. Other data from the US showed that Retail Sales increased 0.1% on a monthly basis in April, while the weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 229,000, matching the previous week's reading and the market expectation.
The US economic calendar will feature Housing Starts and Building Permits data for April on Friday. More importantly, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for May.
The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index declined for six consecutive months. If the data points to a further deterioration in consumer confidence, the USD could have a hard time finding demand heading into the weekend. On the other hand, a noticeable improvement could have the opposite impact on the currency's valuation.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 50, highlighting a lack of directional momentum in the near term.
The Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest uptrend aligns as the first support level at 1.1170. In case EUR/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1000 (round level, static level) could be seen as next support levels.
On the upside, resistances are located at 1.1260-1.1270 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1290-1.1300 (100-period SMA, static level) and 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD deflates to three-day lows around 1.1130
The euro remains under heavy pressure on Friday, with EUR/USD retreating toward the 1.1130 level to hit new three-day troughs. Despite a weaker reading in the U-Mich index in May, the US Dollar found support as inflation expectations ticked higher.
GBP/USD slips back to 1.3250 on USD-buying
GBP/USD recedes to the mid-1.3200s on Friday session, as the Greenback regains ground against the broadeer risk-linked universe. Supporting the upside in the US Dollar comes a rise in US consumer inflation expectations, according to the latest data from the U-Mich survey.
Gold looks depressed below $3,200
Gold reversed course on Friday, falling sharply below the $3,200 mark after Thursday’s strong rally. The retreat came as a resurgent US Dollar and easing geopolitical tensions weighed on demand for the safe-haven metal. Furthermore, XAU/USD remained under pressure and is on track to log its biggest weekly loss of the year.
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps.
Trump’s Middle East dealmaking blitz: What does it mean for investors?
President Donald Trump’s May 2025 Middle East visit has unleashed a flurry of mega-deals, aimed at deepening U.S. trade ties, correcting trade imbalances, and reinforcing America’s leadership in defense and technology exports.