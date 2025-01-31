EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.0400 in the European session on Friday.

Inflation data from Germany and the US will be watched closely.

The technical outlook points to a bearish shift in the near term.

EUR/USD closed in negative territory for the third consecutive day on Thursday and continued to edge lower early Friday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bearish shift as investors await inflation data from Germany and the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.21% 0.62% -0.71% 0.77% 1.48% 0.99% 0.67% EUR -1.21% -0.51% -1.75% -0.29% 0.27% -0.10% -0.43% GBP -0.62% 0.51% -1.57% 0.22% 0.79% 0.43% 0.08% JPY 0.71% 1.75% 1.57% 1.54% 2.39% 1.96% 1.54% CAD -0.77% 0.29% -0.22% -1.54% 0.51% 0.22% -0.13% AUD -1.48% -0.27% -0.79% -2.39% -0.51% -0.33% -0.66% NZD -0.99% 0.10% -0.43% -1.96% -0.22% 0.33% -0.56% CHF -0.67% 0.43% -0.08% -1.54% 0.13% 0.66% 0.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following the January meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected. The ECB refrained from making any significant changes to its policy statement. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde didn't offer any fresh clues on the interest rate outlook, reiterating that their next decision will be driven by data and analysis.

Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.3% in the fourth quarter. This reading followed the 3.1% expansion recorded in the third quarter and came in below the market estimate for a growth of 2.6%. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined to 207,000 in the week ending January 25 from 223,000 in the previous week. After edging lower with the immediate reaction to these data, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood and regathered its strength, causing EUR/USD to turn south in the American session.

Later in the day, Consumer Price Index data from Germany and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

In Germany, the annual CPI inflation is forecast to stay unchanged at 2.6%. An unexpected increase could support the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, the core PCE Price Index in the US is seen rising by 0.2% on a monthly basis in December. A monthly core PCE inflation reading of 0.3% higher could boost the USD heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD closed below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the third consecutive day on Thursday, reflecting a bearish shift in the short-term outlook.

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.0380-1.0390 (200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and starts using this level as resistance, additional losses toward 1.0350-1.0360 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0300 (static level, round level) could be seen.

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0540 (static level).