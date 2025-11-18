EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains fragile on souring risk mood

EUR/USD started the week under bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.1600 in the European morning on Tuesday, as the souring risk mood helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.04% 0.33% 0.21% 0.93% 0.48% -0.01% EUR -0.22% -0.07% 0.49% 0.01% 0.71% 0.28% -0.21% GBP -0.04% 0.07% 0.31% 0.08% 0.78% 0.35% -0.14% JPY -0.33% -0.49% -0.31% -0.09% 0.62% 0.16% -0.35% CAD -0.21% -0.01% -0.08% 0.09% 0.72% 0.25% -0.22% AUD -0.93% -0.71% -0.78% -0.62% -0.72% -0.42% -0.90% NZD -0.48% -0.28% -0.35% -0.16% -0.25% 0.42% -0.49% CHF 0.01% 0.21% 0.14% 0.35% 0.22% 0.90% 0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Growing expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) policy hold in December continued to support the USD, while weighing on risk-sensitive assets. Following a bearish opening, Wall Street's main indexes registered large losses and the USD Index rose about 0.3% on Monday.

As of writing, US stock index futures were down between 0.5% and 1%. An extended decline in US stocks following the opening bell could make it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound in the second half of the day.

The US economic calendar will feature the Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) weekly Employment Change data.

The ADP reported last week that private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week for the four weeks ending October 25. Another negative print could revive concerns over worsening conditions in the labor market and limit the USD's gains. Conversely, a noticeable rebound could support the USD with the immediate reaction. In this scenario, the market mood could improve as well, helping US stocks rebound and EUR/USD find a foothold later in the American session.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) advances above the 50 and 100 SMAs, yet the pair holds beneath the 20 and the gently falling 200 SMA, reflecting a mixed near-term bias. The 200-period SMA aligns as a pivot level slightly, above 1.1600.

The 50- and 100-period SMAs rise below price and offer underlying support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 49.5 and is edging higher, pointing to stabilizing momentum.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1470 low, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1628 aligns as the immediate resistance level. A break above this hurdle could open the path toward the 50% retracement at 1.1678. Static support levels are seen at 1.1567 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) then at 1.1451.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)