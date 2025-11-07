EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery loses steam ahead of US data

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday after rising nearly 0.5% on Thursday. As market participants await the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Sentiment data for November, the pair's technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.14% -0.40% 0.74% 0.95% 2.11% 0.39% EUR 0.01% 0.16% -0.28% 0.75% 0.95% 2.13% 0.40% GBP -0.14% -0.16% -0.60% 0.59% 0.79% 1.96% 0.24% JPY 0.40% 0.28% 0.60% 1.09% 1.32% 2.49% 0.90% CAD -0.74% -0.75% -0.59% -1.09% 0.15% 1.34% -0.33% AUD -0.95% -0.95% -0.79% -1.32% -0.15% 1.17% -0.51% NZD -2.11% -2.13% -1.96% -2.49% -1.34% -1.17% -1.69% CHF -0.39% -0.40% -0.24% -0.90% 0.33% 0.51% 1.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of the official employment report, because of the ongoing government shutdown in the US, investors scrutinize data that could provide fresh insights into the labor market conditions.

On Thursday, Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that US-based employers cut more than 150,000 jobs in October. This marked the biggest reduction for the month in over two decades. The underlying details of the publication showed that tech firms, retailers and the services sector led the job cuts in this period. With this report reviving concerns over worsening conditions in the labor market, the USD came under selling pressure on Thursday and helped EUR/USD push higher.

Early Friday, the USD corrects higher and limits EUR/USD's upside. In the second half of the day, markets will pay close attention to the UoM Consumer Sentiment data. A noticeable deterioration in consumer confidence could make it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals heading into the weekend. On the other hand, an improvement in the headline print, combined with an uptick in the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the report, could support the USD and weigh on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting buyers' hesitancy. Additionally, EUR/USD started to edge lower after coming within a touching distance of the 50-perios Simple Moving Average (SMA).

On the downside, 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1425 (lower limit of the descending regression channel).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1550 (50-period SMA), 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1600-1.1610 (100-period SMA, upper limit of the descending channel).