EUR/USD trades above 1.0300 in the European morning on Monday.

US President Trump's tariff threats could limit the Euro's upside.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak before the European Parliament later in the day.

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0300 after starting the week under modest bearish pressure. The near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers remain hesitant.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.13% -0.07% 0.49% 0.41% -0.01% 0.05% 0.13% EUR -0.13% -0.14% 0.49% 0.40% -0.15% 0.00% 0.07% GBP 0.07% 0.14% 0.45% 0.50% -0.01% 0.14% 0.21% JPY -0.49% -0.49% -0.45% -0.11% -0.43% -0.43% -0.35% CAD -0.41% -0.40% -0.50% 0.11% -0.40% -0.39% -0.32% AUD 0.01% 0.15% 0.01% 0.43% 0.40% 0.16% 0.22% NZD -0.05% -0.01% -0.14% 0.43% 0.39% -0.16% 0.07% CHF -0.13% -0.07% -0.21% 0.35% 0.32% -0.22% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

January labor market data and US President Donald Trump's comments on trade policy helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength heading into the weekend, causing EUR/USD to push lower late Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 143,000 in January, missing the market expectation for an increase of 170,000. On a positive note, November's increase of 256,000 were revised higher to 307,000, while the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% from 4% in December. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said that he will announce "reciprocal tariffs" on many countries this Tuesday or Wednesday. Additionally, Trump announced over the weekend that he plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot responded to Trump early Monday, noting that France and its European partners should not hesitate to defend their interests in the face of the US tariff threats.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Monday. Later in the day, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will brief the European Parliament on the state of European and global economic affairs and the ECB’s activities.

The uncertainty surrounding EU-US trade relations could make it difficult for the Euro to find demand in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, highlighting the bearish stance. On the downside, 1.0290-1.0300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, round level) aligns as first support area before 1.0250 (static level) and 1.0200 (round level, static level).

In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0350-1.0360 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period Simple Moving Average) and flips that area into support, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.