EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery attempts remain shallow

EUR/USD registered small gains on Wednesday but failed to gather recovery momentum. The pair comes under renewed bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.46% 0.74% 0.85% 0.11% 0.41% 0.71% 1.78% EUR -1.46% -0.73% -0.64% -1.33% -1.05% -0.73% 0.31% GBP -0.74% 0.73% -0.10% -0.61% -0.34% -0.01% 1.05% JPY -0.85% 0.64% 0.10% -0.68% -0.39% -0.02% 0.97% CAD -0.11% 1.33% 0.61% 0.68% 0.27% 0.67% 1.67% AUD -0.41% 1.05% 0.34% 0.39% -0.27% 0.31% 1.37% NZD -0.71% 0.73% 0.01% 0.02% -0.67% -0.31% 1.06% CHF -1.78% -0.31% -1.05% -0.97% -1.67% -1.37% -1.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

A modest improvement in risk sentiment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to build on its weekly gains on Wednesday but upbeat data releases from the US and news pointing to a widening crisis in the Middle East helped the currency keep its footing.

The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.1 in February from 53.8 in January, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the services sector's business activity at an accelerating pace. Additionally, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that employment in private sector rose 63K in February, surpassing the market expectation of 50K.

Late Wednesday, the US Senate rejected a resolution that was aimed at forcing US President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for further military action against Iran. Meanwhile, CNN reported that a top US official said that the US will start attacking deeper into Iran, noting that the operation is still in its early days.

The US Deparment of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be the only noteworthy data featured in the US economic calendar on Thursday. Investors are likely to ignore this report and opt to wait for the official employment data, which will be published on Friday.

Hence, investors will remain focused on geopolitical headlines. US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.5% and 0.6% on the day, pointing to another risk-off action in the American session that is likely to help the USD preserve its strength and weigh on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1583. The near-term bias stays bearish as the pair holds well below the 20-, 50- and 100-period Moving Averages (MAs), with the shorter MAs trending lower under the 200-period MA and reinforcing downside pressure. Price action clings to the lower side of the Bollinger Bands, reflecting persistent selling interest rather than a volatility spike, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 30 signals oversold momentum but not yet a decisive rebound.

Immediate resistance emerges at 1.1670, where a horizontal barrier aligns above the declining 20-period MA and would need to give way to ease the current bearish tone. On the downside, initial support is seen around 1.1531, with a break opening the door toward 1.1500 and then 1.1460, levels that frame the next downside targets if sellers extend control.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)