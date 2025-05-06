EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1300 in the European session on Tuesday.

The pair could face a strong resistance level at 1.1380.

Investors could opt to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy decisions.

EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1300 in the European session on Tuesday but struggles to gather momentum. Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday, given the lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% -0.40% -1.07% 0.16% 0.05% -0.49% -0.20% EUR -0.07% -0.20% -0.88% 0.35% 0.25% -0.29% -0.01% GBP 0.40% 0.20% -0.90% 0.55% 0.45% -0.09% 0.20% JPY 1.07% 0.88% 0.90% 1.24% 1.14% 0.67% 0.99% CAD -0.16% -0.35% -0.55% -1.24% -0.40% -0.64% -0.36% AUD -0.05% -0.25% -0.45% -1.14% 0.40% -0.54% -0.25% NZD 0.49% 0.29% 0.09% -0.67% 0.64% 0.54% 0.28% CHF 0.20% 0.00% -0.20% -0.99% 0.36% 0.25% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After starting the week on a weak note, the US Dollar (USD) held its ground in the second half of the day, supported by upbeat data and some encouraging remarks on US trade negotiations.

The data from the US showed that the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 51.6 in April from 50.8 in March. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 50.6 and pointed to an ongoing expansion in the service sector's economic activity at an accelerating pace.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business that they are hoping to announce trade deals soon, adding that the first deal is likely to be a with a top-10 economy. Additionally, US Treasury Scott Bessent said that they are very close to reaching some agreements on trade.

Meanwhile, German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to secure a majority needed to form the coalition government and become chancellor on Tuesday in the initial voting in the lower House. This development seems to be making it difficult for the Euro (EUR) to outperform the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50 and EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a lack of directional momentum.

On the upside, the 100-period SMA and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend form a strong resistance at 1.1380 ahead of 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking south, supports could be located at 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).