EUR/USD Forecast: Euro nears one-month lows at 1.1618 amid a firm US Dollar

EUR/USD depreciates for the third consecutive day on Thursday, trading right above 1.1630 at the time of writing, with the one-month low, at 1.1618, coming closer. Strong US macroeconomic figures and easing concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s autonomy are underpinning support for the Greenback.

US data released on Wednesday revealed a larger-than-expected acceleration in producer prices, and a strong rebound in retail consumption in November, providing further reasons for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates unchanged in the coming months.



Meanwhile, US President Trump calmed markets, assuring in an interview with Reuters that he has no plan to oust Chairman Jerome Powell, despite the criminal investigation against him. Investors’ concerns about the Fed’s independence sent the US Dollar (USD) tumbling earlier in the week and prompted most of the world's central bankers to sign a statement defending Powell.

Trump also said that he believes that the killings of protesters in Iran have subsided, which lessens the chance of a military intervention against the Islamic Republic. This has eased some of the risk aversion seen over the last few days.

In the European docket, the focus will be on November's Industrial Production figures. In the American session, the NY Empire State and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing reports will attract some attention ahead of more speeches from Fed policymakers.

Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD trades at 1.1631, extending its reversal from weekly highs near 1.1700 with price action contained within a descending channel. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds around the zero line. highlighting a neutral tone, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38, reflecting weak momentum.

Bears are aiming for the January 9 low, in the vicinity of 1.1615. Further down, the area between the bottom of the channel, now around 1.1600, and the December 2 low, at 1.1590, is likely to be targeted. To the upside, Wednesday's high, at 1.1660, might pose some resistance ahead of the channel top, at 1.1690, and the January 12 high, near 1.1700.

