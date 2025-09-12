EUR/USD declines toward 1.1700 after closing in positive territory on Thursday.

Comments from ECB policymakers highlight a difference of opinion on inflation outlook.

The technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum in the short term.

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and declines toward 1.1700 on Friday after posting modest gains on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum as markets assess comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.24% -0.25% 0.08% -1.44% -0.98% -0.16% EUR 0.05% -0.19% -0.14% 0.12% -1.37% -0.88% -0.11% GBP 0.24% 0.19% -0.04% 0.31% -1.19% -0.69% 0.08% JPY 0.25% 0.14% 0.04% 0.26% -1.22% -0.87% 0.11% CAD -0.08% -0.12% -0.31% -0.26% -1.43% -1.00% -0.24% AUD 1.44% 1.37% 1.19% 1.22% 1.43% 0.50% 1.29% NZD 0.98% 0.88% 0.69% 0.87% 1.00% -0.50% 0.78% CHF 0.16% 0.11% -0.08% -0.11% 0.24% -1.29% -0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The ECB left key rates unchanged after the September policy meeting, as widely anticipated. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Lagarde noted that the disinflationary process is over and noted that a stronger Euro could bring inflation down more than expected.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) came under bearish pressure on Thursday and helped EUR/USD push higher after the data from the US showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 2.9% in August as expected, while the weekly Initial Jobless Claims climbed to 263,000 in the week ending September 6 from 236,000 in the previous week.

Early Friday, ECB officials' mixed tone make it difficult for the Euro to preserve its strength.

ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus noted that inflation has stabilized at the targeted level but added that risks remain high. Similarly, Governing Council member Christodoulos Patsalides argued that there is currently no need for the ECB to lower interest rates further to deliver stable inflation.

On the other hand, policymaker Olli Rehn said that they must be mindful of downside risks to inflation stemming from cheaper energy prices and a stronger Euro, while Governing Council member Jose Luis Escriva noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is slow in the eurozone, with competitiveness causing a problem.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index data for August. In case the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey rises further, the USD could hold its ground and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50 and EUR/USD trades near the 20-period Simple Moving Average, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, the 1.1680-1.1665 area, where the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are located, aligns as a key support level before 1.1650-1.1640 (200-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending regression channel) and 1.1600 (static level, round level).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1740 (static level), 1.1770 (static level) and 1.1790-1.1800 (upper limit of the ascending channel, static level).