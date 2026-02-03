EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend recovery as mood improves

EUR/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory above 1.1800 on Tuesday after posting losses for two consecutive trading days. The pair's technical outlook highlights an easing of bearish pressure.

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on Monday following a bullish closing to the previous week and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower. During the American trading hours, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that they will not be releasing data because of the partial government shutdown. As a result, upcoming JOLTS Job Openings and Nonfarm Payrolls data will be postponed.

Nevertheless, US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European morning on Tuesday, pointing to a risk-positive market atmosphere. In case the market mood remains upbeat in the second half of the day, the USD could have a hard time attracting buyers and allow EUR/USD to push higher.

On Wednesday, the Eurostat will publish the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) inflation data for January before the European Central Bank (ECB) announces monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1818. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned lower but remains above the 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs, preserving a bullish medium-term structure. Price trades beneath the 20- and 50-period SMAs at 1.1889 and 1.1866, while holding above the 100- and 200-period SMAs at 1.1761 and 1.1747. The RSI (14) recovers slightly after falling below 40, hinting at fading bearish pressure.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2026 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 offers immediate support, with the 61.8% retracement at 1.1756 providing a lower floor. On rebounds, resistance would align at the 50- and 20-period SMAs between 1.1866 and 1.1889. A sustained hold above 1.1808 would keep the pullback contained, while a close below 1.1756 could open a test of the 200-period SMA at 1.1747.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)