EUR/USD Forecast: Euro is yet to show a convincing sign of a rebound

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday but doesn't yet point to an increasing buyer interest. Later in the American session, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) October policy meeting and Nvidia's third-quarter earnings report could provide a directional catalyst for the pair.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.42% 0.22% 0.70% -0.14% 0.84% 0.87% 0.73% EUR -0.42% -0.08% 0.67% -0.53% 0.41% 0.48% 0.34% GBP -0.22% 0.08% 0.49% -0.45% 0.50% 0.56% 0.42% JPY -0.70% -0.67% -0.49% -0.82% 0.14% 0.16% 0.00% CAD 0.14% 0.53% 0.45% 0.82% 0.97% 1.00% 0.88% AUD -0.84% -0.41% -0.50% -0.14% -0.97% 0.06% -0.07% NZD -0.87% -0.48% -0.56% -0.16% -1.00% -0.06% -0.13% CHF -0.73% -0.34% -0.42% -0.00% -0.88% 0.07% 0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Safe-haven flows continued to dominate the action in financial markets on Tuesday after Wall Street's main indexes opened deep in negative territory. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher, helping EUR/USD keep its footing.

FOMC Minutes will be scrutinized by market participants for clues on whether the US central bank is likely to cut the policy rate against in December.

In case the publication shows that policymakers are growing increasingly worried about the labor market, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD. On the flip side, investors could scale back bets on a December rate cut if Fed officials hint that they could stay on hold while waiting for the data backlog, caused by the record-long US government shutdown, to clear. In this scenario, EUR/USD could stretch lower. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 50% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut in December.

Meanwhile, markets could turn cautious while waiting for Nvidia's earnings after the closing bell and support the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-period SMA stay near 1.1600, while price holds beneath both. The 50-period SMA rises and stands above the 100-period one, as the pair remains over these mid-term averages. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 50, neutral, after a modest recovery from mid-40s. Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1470 low, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1628 caps near-term rebounds, with the 50% at 1.1678 as the next resistance.

Tactical bias is mixed, given the split between short- and long-term averages and momentum that is stabilizing rather than building. Static support levels are seen at 1.1567 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) then at 1.1450. A move back above the 200-period SMA would improve the tone, while failure to reclaim it could keep EUR/USD contained within a tight 4-hour range.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)