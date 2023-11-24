- EUR/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel above 1.0900 on Friday.
- Business sentiment in Germany improved slightly in November.
- The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD closed the second consecutive in negative territory on Thursday but managed to stabilize above 1.0900 early Friday. S&P Global will release the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US later in the day but thin trading conditions on Black Friday could limit the pair's action ahead of the weekend.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|-0.87%
|-0.26%
|-0.84%
|-0.27%
|-1.08%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.07%
|-0.82%
|-0.19%
|-0.78%
|-0.19%
|-1.01%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|0.89%
|0.77%
|0.63%
|0.06%
|0.63%
|-0.17%
|0.63%
|CAD
|0.27%
|0.21%
|-0.61%
|-0.57%
|0.01%
|-0.80%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.85%
|0.78%
|-0.01%
|0.60%
|0.59%
|-0.21%
|0.59%
|JPY
|0.28%
|0.20%
|-0.83%
|0.02%
|-0.56%
|-0.79%
|0.02%
|NZD
|1.09%
|0.99%
|0.22%
|0.83%
|0.25%
|0.82%
|0.82%
|CHF
|0.26%
|0.18%
|-0.62%
|0.00%
|-0.56%
|-0.02%
|-0.83%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from Germany showed that the headline German IFO Business Climate Index improved to 87.3 in November from 86.9 in October. The Current Assessment Index edged higher to 89.4 from 89.2, while the Expectations Index rose to 85.2 from 84.8. Although these figures came in slightly below analysts' estimates, they had virtually no impact on the Euro's valuation.
Meanwhile, in an interview with the Boersen-Zeitung paper on Thursday, European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch called the market pricing of rate cuts "very optimistic" and argued that this stance could increase the likelihood that more tightening will be needed.
The private sector's business activity in the US is forecast to expand at a soft pace in November. In case PMI readings disappoint, the US Dollar (USD) could have a difficult time staying resilient against its peers in the American session.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD continues to trade within the upper-half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index stays slightly above 50, reflecting the lack of seller interest.
1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the July-October downtrend) aligns as strong resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.1025 (static level from August).
On the downside, supports are located at 1.0900 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level), 1.0850 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (100-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 ahead of US PMIs
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.0950, catching a bid tone in European trading on Friday even though IFO sentiment data from Germany came in below analysts' estimates. S&P Global PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day. US bond and stock markets will close early.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2550, US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, recovering ground in the European session on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data. However, a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and broader market sentiment could limit GBP/USD's upside ahead of US PMIs.
Gold price draws support from softer risk tone, weaker Dollar ahead of US PMIs data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session.
If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin: Jim Cramer admits to making profits from Bitcoin investments
Jim Cramer said in his CNBC show that investors should increase their exposure to Bitcoin if they like BTC. Cramer previously urged viewers to sell their crypto investments, and admits to making incorrect calls on Bitcoin.
Where things stand into the end of the week
Trading conditions are going to remain thin on this Friday. But overall, we’re closing out a week in which the market has chosen to continue to push the narrative of peak rates and an expectation for a shift towards more investor-friendly monetary policy.