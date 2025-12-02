TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds firm as risk appetite supports, USD weakness persists

  • EUR/USD trades around 1.1610 on Tuesday, supported by improved risk sentiment.
  • Recent Eurozone data failed to alter expectations regarding the European Central Bank’s policy path.
  • The US Dollar remains fragile ahead of key US data releases scheduled later this week.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds firm as risk appetite supports, USD weakness persists
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/USD holds near 1.1610 at the time of writing on Tuesday, remaining broadly steady on the day. The pair has preserved the gains recorded earlier this week, supported by easing risk aversion despite mixed signals from the Eurozone. Investors continue to digest the acceleration in Eurozone inflation and the higher-than-expected Unemployment Rate, though neither development appears likely to shift the European Central Bank (ECB) away from its current stance of maintaining rates unchanged in the coming months.

In the United States (US), the US Dollar Index (DXY) is attempting to stabilize after a hesitant performance on Monday. The improvement in overall risk appetite has partly offset the negative impact from another soft reading in the manufacturing sector, highlighted by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November, which fell to 48.2 and signaled a deeper contraction in activity.

Market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain tilted toward additional monetary easing in December, following recent comments from several officials indicating that another rate cut is a plausible scenario.

In the background, markets are also monitoring developments in Japan, after remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda briefly revived concerns of a potential rate hike, triggering a global sell-off in Bond markets and pushing US Treasury yields higher. However, an improvement in sentiment on Tuesday, supported by a well-received Japanese government Bond auction, has helped EUR/USD maintain its stability.

The remainder of the week will be decisive for the EUR/USD, starting with the Eurozone Services PMI, ISM Services PMI and the ADP private-sector employment report in the US, all scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1615, 3 pips above the day opening price. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) edges higher and sits below price, suggesting buyers retain control. Price holds above this rising SMA, which offers dynamic support near 1.1577. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.7 is neutral-to-bullish, indicating steady momentum. The rising trend line from 1.1491 underpins the bias, with support aligned around 1.1593.

Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1656, followed by 1.1669. Support is seen at the rising trend line near 1.1593, then at 1.1491. A sustained break above 1.1656 would open a path toward 1.1669, while a drop through 1.1593 could shift the tone and expose 1.1491.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, trading in the upper 1.1600s ahead of the opening bell in Asia. Increasing selling pressure on the Greenback keeps the pair’s upside impulse unchanged as markets gear up for the usual US jobs report on Thursday.

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond to clinch multi-week tops on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold is back on the front foot Wednesday, reclaiming the key $4,200 level per ounce and reversing Tuesday’s pullback. Stronger risk appetite in equities is still a headwind for the safe-haven trade, but persistent softness in the Greenback is giving the precious metal enough support to stay resilient.

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers