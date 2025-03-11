EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-month highs near 1.0900 early Tuesday.

The pair could have a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier data releases.

EUR/USD gains traction and trades at its highest level since early November near 1.0900 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair's overbought conditions and the risk-averse market atmosphere could cause buyers to refrain from betting on another steady leg higher in the near term.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -3.86% -1.78% -1.54% -0.65% -1.10% -1.58% -1.85% EUR 3.86% 2.15% 2.42% 3.34% 2.87% 2.37% 2.07% GBP 1.78% -2.15% 0.27% 1.15% 0.69% 0.22% -0.08% JPY 1.54% -2.42% -0.27% 0.90% 0.44% -0.05% -0.32% CAD 0.65% -3.34% -1.15% -0.90% -0.46% -0.93% -1.22% AUD 1.10% -2.87% -0.69% -0.44% 0.46% -0.48% -0.78% NZD 1.58% -2.37% -0.22% 0.05% 0.93% 0.48% -0.28% CHF 1.85% -2.07% 0.08% 0.32% 1.22% 0.78% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Major equity indexes in the US started the week under immense bearish pressure amid growing fears over the US economy tipping into recession.

When asked whether his policies could weigh on the economic activity in an interview over the weekend, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that there will be a "period of transition." On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.8%, the S&P 500 lost 2.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 2%. Reflecting the intense flight to safety, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose about 20% on the day.

The US economic calendar will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for February and JOLTS Job Openings data for January. A significant decline in the business sentiment data could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which could trigger the next big action in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD turned technically overbought, once again, after a short-lasting correction. In case the pair holds above 1.0900 (static level, round level) and confirms this level as support, 1.0940 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, 1.0840 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) aligns as interim support before 1.0800 (static level, round level) and 1.0730 (200-day SMA).