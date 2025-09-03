EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 following Tuesday's sharp decline.

The technical outlook doesn't yet hint at an extended recovery.

The US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data.

EUR/USD remained under heavy bearish pressure and lost more than 0.5% on Tuesday. After coming within a touching distance of 1.1600, the pair found support and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1650.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.80% 1.14% 0.44% 0.30% 0.44% 0.62% EUR -0.37% 0.42% 0.71% 0.07% -0.07% 0.06% 0.24% GBP -0.80% -0.42% 0.18% -0.36% -0.50% -0.36% -0.14% JPY -1.14% -0.71% -0.18% -0.63% -0.83% -0.67% -0.50% CAD -0.44% -0.07% 0.36% 0.63% -0.13% 0.00% 0.22% AUD -0.30% 0.07% 0.50% 0.83% 0.13% 0.14% 0.36% NZD -0.44% -0.06% 0.36% 0.67% 0.00% -0.14% 0.22% CHF -0.62% -0.24% 0.14% 0.50% -0.22% -0.36% -0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength on Tuesday as the selloff seen in global bond markets, especially in long-dated UK gilts, triggered a flight to safety.

Early Wednesday, improving risk mood limits the USD's gains and helps EUR/USD rebound. Nevertheless, unless there is a sharp correction in long-dated global bond yields, investors could opt to stay away from risk-sensitive assets, capping the pair's upside.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for July. In case there is a significant decline in this data, with a reading at or below 7 million, the USD could come under pressure with the immediate reaction and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher. On the flip side, a print near or above the market expectation of 7.4 million is unlikely to cause a market reaction.

Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to the action in Wall Street. In the European session, US stock index futures trade mixed. In case risk flows return to markets and main equity indexes in the US gather bullish momentum, EUR/USD could extend its recovery heading into the end of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade below the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), currently aligning in the 1.1660-1.1670 region.

In case EUR/USD clears the 1.1660-1.1670 resistance area, sellers could hesitate. In this scenario, 1.1700 (round level, static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1740 (static level). Looking south, the immediate support level could be spotted at 1.1640 (200-period SMA) ahead of 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1540 (static level).