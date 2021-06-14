EUR/USD Forecast: Euro down but not out, the case for an upside correction

- EUR/USD has been consolidating Friday's losses as the markets await the Fed decision.
- Signs that US inflation is indeed transitory and optimism are among the reasons to expect a recovery.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that the pair is close to oversold territory.
Big breakdown? The world's most popular currency pair has hit the lowest levels in the month, but bulls have been keeping up a fight. The dollar's upswing on Friday seems like a late reaction to robust higher than expected US inflation figures released on Thursday. Headline Consumer Price Index hit 5% YoY – a level last seen in 2008.
After the initial response was tame, the greenback did some catching up on Friday. However, demand for the dollar seems unjustified. First, it does not correspond to an increase in US bond yields, as returns on 10-year Treasuries remain depressed below 1.50%.
Secondly, the inflation monster is not as scary as it seems. Price increases were led by airfares, the cost of used cars and apparel, all items related to America's quick reopening and instant demand. It is also essential to remember that the 5% headline is also a result of base effects – inflation dropped sharply this time last year.
Third, Friday's dollar recovery came amid the release of the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for June. The headline exceeded estimates with 86.4 points, but gauges of inflation retreated. Shoppers expect a 4% increase in prices within a year, below 4.7% expected. The annual pace of rises in the next five to ten years is 2.8%, also below estimates.
The Federal Reserve is watching such forward-looking inflation gauges closely – and is unlikely to move without a clear signal that price rises are anchored into consumers' mindsets. The Fed is set to leave its policy unchanged on Wednesday, but some expect it to provide a subtle hint about tapering its bond-buying scheme later this year. With roughly 7.6 million people out of work and inflation that could be labeled transitory – aka reopening-related – the bank will likely stay put.
US Inflation Analysis: As high as it gets? Fed may still stick to "transitory" stance, dollar could suffer
While traders need to wait until Wednesday for the Fed, talks about infrastructure continue elsewhere in Washington. After a bipartisan group of lawmakers laid down a compromise $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, reports suggest that President Joe Biden may run into opposition from within his own party. Any delay in spending is dollar-negative, as it lowers inflation expectations.
In the old continent, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has reiterated her stance that more accommodation is needed. Similar to the Fed, the ECB holds back on tapering its bond buys. While that is a negative for the euro, it seems priced in. Moreover, Europe's quickly catching up on the vaccination front balances ECB dovishness.
All in all, there is room for recovery.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is near 30 – close to oversold conditions. That implies a potential bounce. Other indicators are more bearish – momentum is to the downside and the pair trades below the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages.
Support awaits at the new low of 1.2090, followed by 1.2055 and 1.2015, levels that were last seen in May.
Resistance is at 1.2115, the daily high, followed by 1.2145, 1.2160 and 1.22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2100, in monthly lows, as sluggish markets back US dollar amid fears of Fed action. G7 couldn’t pamper EU policymakers despite upbeat announcements. Eyes on Eurozone Industrial Production amid a light docket.
GBP/USD defends 1.4100 amid unlocking delay, USD strength
The recent rebound in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains limited above 1.4100 on the first trading day of the week. The pound remains under stress amid unlocking delay and Brexit concerns. Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
US dollar in focus at demand area, forex hoping for a spike in vol
DXY is in a phase of accumulation in consolidated markets. The week ahead will be key for the US dollar and volatility could be about to pick up. The US dollar is a keen focus for the week ahead. As it stands, forex volatility is at its lowest in over a year: