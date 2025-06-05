EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range slightly above 1.1400 on Thursday.

The ECB will announce monetary policy decision after the June meeting.

The technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

Following Tuesday's decline, EUR/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.1400 on Thursday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcements.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.59% -0.77% -0.39% -0.52% -1.04% -1.22% -0.40% EUR 0.59% -0.19% 0.18% 0.06% -0.45% -0.68% 0.17% GBP 0.77% 0.19% 0.41% 0.25% -0.26% -0.49% 0.36% JPY 0.39% -0.18% -0.41% -0.13% -0.64% -0.86% -0.10% CAD 0.52% -0.06% -0.25% 0.13% -0.50% -0.73% 0.11% AUD 1.04% 0.45% 0.26% 0.64% 0.50% -0.16% 0.71% NZD 1.22% 0.68% 0.49% 0.86% 0.73% 0.16% 0.85% CHF 0.40% -0.17% -0.36% 0.10% -0.11% -0.71% -0.85% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US weighed on the US Dollar (USD) midweek and helped EUR/USD hold its ground.

The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed employment in the US' private sector rose by 37,000 in May, missing the market expectation of 115,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 49.9 in May from 51.6 in April.

Later in the session, the ECB is widely expected to lower key rates by 25 basis points (bps). Alongside the policy statement, the ECB will also publish the revised staff projections.

A negative revision to inflation forecasts could be seen as a sign pointing to additional rate cuts in the near term and weigh on the Euro with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, markets could reassess the ECB's policy-easing prospects if the publication shows that ECB officials project economic growth alongside stronger inflation. Later, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver her prepared remarks and respond to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Meanwhile, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A reading above the previous week's 240,000 could make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and help EUR/USD stretch higher. Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data, however, the impact of this data on the USD's valuation could remain short-lived.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly above 50, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks strength.

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1450 (static level), 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high). On the downside, supports align at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1320 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 200-period SMA) and 1.1260 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).