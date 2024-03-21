- EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0900.
- The Fed's dot plot showed that policymakers still forecast 75 bps rate reduction in 2024.
- Improving risk mood could cause the US Dollar to weaken further.
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum after declining below 1.0850 on Wednesday and closed the day with strong gains above 1.0900. The pair clings to small gains below 1.0950 early Thursday and the technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum in the near term.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.52%
|-0.54%
|-0.66%
|-1.14%
|1.30%
|-0.31%
|0.16%
|EUR
|0.51%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.63%
|1.80%
|0.22%
|0.67%
|GBP
|0.53%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.60%
|1.83%
|0.23%
|0.67%
|CAD
|0.65%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|-0.49%
|1.94%
|0.34%
|0.79%
|AUD
|1.13%
|0.63%
|0.60%
|0.49%
|2.41%
|0.83%
|1.30%
|JPY
|-1.31%
|-1.84%
|-1.79%
|-1.97%
|-2.47%
|-1.62%
|-1.17%
|NZD
|0.29%
|-0.22%
|-0.25%
|-0.35%
|-0.85%
|1.59%
|0.45%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.67%
|-0.70%
|-0.81%
|-1.31%
|1.14%
|-0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as expected following the March policy meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, also known as the dot plot, showed that policymakers were still expecting a 75 basis point (bps) reduction in the policy rate in 2024.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in June declined to 25% from 40% before the Fed event. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure and fuelled the EUR/USD rally.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell adopted an optimistic tone about the inflation outlook despite the stronger-than-forecast Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings and caused the USD to weaken further. Powell acknowledged that inflation numbers were "quite high" in January and February but noted that they have not changed the overall story on disinflation, arguing that they were higher due to seasonal effects.
Preliminary March Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US will be featured in the economic calendar on Thursday. Although upbeat PMI data from the US could help the USD limit its losses, improving risk mood could make it difficult for the currency to stage a steady rebound. In the European session, US stock index futures are up between 0.35% and 0.9% on the day, pointing to a bullish opening in Wall Street.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD climbed back in the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart advanced beyond 60, reflecting the bullish shift in the short-term outlook.
1.0940 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate resistance for the pair ahead of 1.0960 (static level) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level). On the downside, first support is located at 1.0900 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level) before 1.0880-1.0870 (100-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0835-1.0840 (200-period SMA, static level).
(This story was corrected at 10:10 GMT to say that the 1.0880-1.0870 area was formed by the 100-period SMA and the lower limit of the ascending channel, not the descending channel.)
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
