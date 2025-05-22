EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could struggle to build on weekly gains after weak PMI data

EUR/USD trades in a tight range above 1.1300 on Thursday.

The business activity in Germany's and the Eurozone's private sector contracted in May.

The pair remains technically bullish in the near term.

EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase above 1.1300 on Thursday after closing in positive territory for three consecutive days. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but the Euro could struggle to gather strength following the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.12% -1.01% -1.47% -0.81% -0.69% -0.79% -1.35% EUR 1.12% 0.09% -0.29% 0.38% 0.57% 0.40% -0.22% GBP 1.01% -0.09% -0.69% 0.29% 0.48% 0.31% -0.31% JPY 1.47% 0.29% 0.69% 0.65% 0.94% 0.88% 0.17% CAD 0.81% -0.38% -0.29% -0.65% 0.14% 0.02% -0.60% AUD 0.69% -0.57% -0.48% -0.94% -0.14% -0.17% -0.77% NZD 0.79% -0.40% -0.31% -0.88% -0.02% 0.17% -0.62% CHF 1.35% 0.22% 0.31% -0.17% 0.60% 0.77% 0.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

HCOB Composite PMI in Germany slumped to 48.6 in May's flash estimate from 50.1 in April, while the HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone declined to 49.5 from 50.4 in the same period, pointing to a contraction in the private sector's business activity.

Assesing the survey's findings, "May’s snapshot is not pretty. Looking ahead, companies are only cautiously optimistic. The expectations index is still well below its long-term average," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). "For the European Central Bank (ECB), these numbers are likely to leave it with mixed feelings."

ECB officials have been refraining from confirming a rate cut in June lately. The weak PMI data could cause markets to reassess the possibility of further policy easing next month, making it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its peers.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature S&P Global PMI data for May. In case the Composite PMI comes in above 50 and shows an ongoing expansion, the USD could gather strength with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 60 and EUR/USD continues to trade above the 20-period, 50-period, 100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.1340 (static level) before 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1430 (static level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA, 200-period SMA), 1.1200 (static level, round level) and 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).