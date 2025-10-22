EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could stay under pressure if 1.1580 support fails

EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound early Wednesday and fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.1600 after posting losses for three consecutive trading days. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish stance remains unchanged in the short term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.63% 0.87% 0.79% -0.07% -0.05% -0.15% 0.55% EUR -0.63% 0.24% 0.26% -0.69% -0.57% -0.84% -0.06% GBP -0.87% -0.24% -0.24% -0.93% -0.81% -1.08% -0.32% JPY -0.79% -0.26% 0.24% -0.90% -0.87% -1.02% -0.34% CAD 0.07% 0.69% 0.93% 0.90% 0.06% -0.15% 0.62% AUD 0.05% 0.57% 0.81% 0.87% -0.06% -0.27% 0.52% NZD 0.15% 0.84% 1.08% 1.02% 0.15% 0.27% 0.77% CHF -0.55% 0.06% 0.32% 0.34% -0.62% -0.52% -0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength caused EUR/USD to stay on the back foot on Tuesday. Easing fears over a deepening US-China trade conflict helped the sentiment surrounding the USD improve.

Meanwhile, investors might also be turning optimistic about the reopening of the US government soon. Following a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump, some Republican senators said that Trump wants to end the government shutdown and that he is willing to talk to Democrats about it.

Later in the session, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will deliver a keynote speech at Frankfurt Finance & Future Summit in Frankfurt. This will be Lagarde's last public appearance before the ECB's blackout period starts on Thursday. Nevertheless, Lagarde is unlikely to offer any comments that could significantly influence the market pricing of the ECB's policy outlook.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception could drive EUR/USD's action in the second half of the day. At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading mixed. In case the market mood remains cautious in the American session, the pair could find it difficult to stage a rebound.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 but it's yet to drop below 30, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.

The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as a key support level at 1.1580. If EUR/USD falls below this level, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1550 (static level) could be seen as an interim support level before 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1650 (100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)), 1.1700 (50-day SMA) and 1.1765 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).