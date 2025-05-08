EUR/USD struggles to stabilize above 1.1300 after closing in the red on Wednesday.

Technical sellers could take action in case the pair breaks below 1.1270.

Markets see a diminishing chance of a Fed rate cut in June.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the American session on Wednesday and closed the day deep in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades slightly below 1.1300.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.35% -0.18% -0.17% 0.45% 0.53% 0.37% 0.17% EUR -0.35% -0.25% -0.26% 0.36% 0.44% 0.29% 0.08% GBP 0.18% 0.25% -0.21% 0.62% 0.70% 0.54% 0.33% JPY 0.17% 0.26% 0.21% 0.61% 0.70% 0.62% 0.44% CAD -0.45% -0.36% -0.62% -0.61% -0.21% -0.08% -0.28% AUD -0.53% -0.44% -0.70% -0.70% 0.21% -0.16% -0.36% NZD -0.37% -0.29% -0.54% -0.62% 0.08% 0.16% -0.21% CHF -0.17% -0.08% -0.33% -0.44% 0.28% 0.36% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday that it left the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 4.25%-4.5% following the May meeting, as widely anticipated. In the policy statement, the US central bank acknowledged that the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook has increased further.

While speaking during the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that near-term inflation expectations have moved up because of tariffs and reiterated that they need to wait before adjusting the policy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in June dropped to 20% from about 30% before the Fed event. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals in the American session, causing EUR/USD to push lower.

The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish preliminary Unit Labor Costs data for the first quarter. In case there is a noticeable decline in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits, with a reading near 200,000, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals. On the other hand, a print above 250,000 could have the opposite impact on the currency's valuation. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from betting on a significant weakening of the USD following the hawkish Fed event.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 100-period, 50-period and 20-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), highlighting a bearish tilt in the near-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support before 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.1380 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).