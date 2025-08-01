EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses, trades slightly above 1.1400.

Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise 110,000 in July.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains technically oversold.

After suffering heavy losses in the first half of the week, EUR/USD found support on Thursday and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair fluctuates in a narrow range above 1.1400 as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the July employment report from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 2.97% 1.90% 1.88% 1.18% 2.31% 2.54% 2.32% EUR -2.97% -1.07% -1.03% -1.74% -0.64% -0.42% -0.64% GBP -1.90% 1.07% -0.16% -0.68% 0.44% 0.65% 0.44% JPY -1.88% 1.03% 0.16% -0.68% 0.38% 0.62% 0.58% CAD -1.18% 1.74% 0.68% 0.68% 1.08% 1.34% 1.12% AUD -2.31% 0.64% -0.44% -0.38% -1.08% 0.22% -0.01% NZD -2.54% 0.42% -0.65% -0.62% -1.34% -0.22% -0.22% CHF -2.32% 0.64% -0.44% -0.58% -1.12% 0.00% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following the rally that was fuelled by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tone and upbeat macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to preserve its bullish momentum late Thursday. The US President Donald Trump's decision to raise the tariff rate on Canadian imports to 35% from 25% seems to have caused investors to take a step back before adding to long positions for the USD.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the employment report for July. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise 110,000 and the Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up to 4.2% from 4.1%.

A positive surprise in NFP, combined with an Unemployment Rate print of 4.1% or lower, could feed into expectations for a Fed rate hold at the September meeting and boost the USD heading into the weekend. On the other hand, a weak NFP reading of 90,000, or lower, could keep the hopes of a September rate cut alive and trigger a USD selloff with the immediate reaction.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about 40% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points at the next policy meeting.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways below 30, suggesting that the pair remains technically overbought. Nevertheless, investors could ignore technical conditions when reacting to the NFP data.

On the downside, interim support seems to have formed at 1.1400 (static level) before 1.1360 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1300 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).