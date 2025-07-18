EUR/USD trades comfortably above 1.1600 in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook highlights sellers' hesitancy in the near term.

The improving risk mood could help the pair stretch higher heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and rises toward 1.1650 in the European session on Friday after touching its lowest level since June 23 near 1.1550 on Thursday. The technical outlook suggests that the pair could extend its recovery in case it manages to clear 1.1650.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.16% 0.00% -0.19% -0.46% -0.46% -0.32% EUR 0.33% 0.19% 0.35% 0.14% -0.13% -0.25% 0.01% GBP 0.16% -0.19% 0.16% -0.03% -0.31% -0.39% -0.16% JPY 0.00% -0.35% -0.16% -0.17% -0.46% -0.57% -0.23% CAD 0.19% -0.14% 0.03% 0.17% -0.29% -0.36% -0.13% AUD 0.46% 0.13% 0.31% 0.46% 0.29% -0.08% 0.12% NZD 0.46% 0.25% 0.39% 0.57% 0.36% 0.08% 0.23% CHF 0.32% -0.01% 0.16% 0.23% 0.13% -0.12% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from upbeat macroeconomic data releases on Thursday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower. Retail Sales rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in June, beating the market expectation for an increase of 0.1% by a wide margin, and weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 221,000 from 228,000 in the previous week.

Later in the day, the bullish action in Wall Street made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and helped EUR/USD stage a rebound.

Early Friday, US stock index futures rise about 0.2% on the day. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action heading into the weekend, EUR/USD could hold its ground.

The US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's (UoM) preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for July. A noticeable improvement in consumer confidence and an uptick in the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey could support the USD and cap EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 50 for the first time in a week and EUR/USD stabilized above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1610, after dropping below this level on Thursday.

In case EUR/USD rises above 1.1650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and starts using this level as support, 1.1710 (100-period SMA) could be seen as the next resistance level ahead of 1.1760 (static level). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.1610 (200-period SMA), 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).