EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.1600 on Tuesday.

The USD struggles to find demand as market mood improves on Iran-Israel ceasefire.

Fed Chairman Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum late Monday and gained about 0.5% on the day. The pair extended its rebound early Tuesday and climbed above 1.1600 before correcting lower. In the second half of the day, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell could impact the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and drive the pair's action.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.19% -1.39% -1.13% -0.27% -1.12% -1.20% -0.72% EUR 1.19% -0.23% 0.08% 0.93% 0.00% -0.00% 0.44% GBP 1.39% 0.23% 0.37% 1.15% 0.24% 0.22% 0.67% JPY 1.13% -0.08% -0.37% 0.85% -0.02% -0.00% 0.34% CAD 0.27% -0.93% -1.15% -0.85% -0.81% -0.92% -0.48% AUD 1.12% -0.01% -0.24% 0.02% 0.81% -0.03% 0.42% NZD 1.20% 0.00% -0.22% 0.00% 0.92% 0.03% 0.45% CHF 0.72% -0.44% -0.67% -0.34% 0.48% -0.42% -0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran in the late American session, triggering a risk rally. In turn, the USD came under strong selling pressure and allowed EUR/USD to rise sharply. Reflecting the improving market sentiment, US stock index futures rise between 0.8% and 1.1% in the European session.

Later in the day, Fed Chairman Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

Following the policy announcement in the previous week, several Fed policymakers voiced their support for a rate cut in July. In an interview with CNBC last Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the Fed is in a position to cut the policy rate as early as July, arguing that they should not wait for the job market to crash to start easing the policy. Similarly, Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that if inflation pressures stay contained, she would be in favour of lowering the policy rate at the next meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in about a 20% probability of a July rate cut. This market positioning suggests that there is room for further USD weakness in case Powell leaves the door open for a policy move next month. On the flip side, the USD could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to continue to push higher if Powell reiterates that they need to remain patient and wait for more data before deciding on a rate reduction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, pointing to a bullish tilt in the near term. On the upside, 1.1600 (static level, round level) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1670 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).

Looking south, the first support level could be seen at 1.1580 (mid-point of the ascending channel) ahead of 1.1530 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1500 (lower limit of the ascending channel).