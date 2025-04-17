EUR/USD declines toward 1.1350 after posting gains on Wednesday.

The ECB is widely anticipated to lower key rates by 25 basis points.

The technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum in the near term.

EUR/USD gained traction and registered its highest daily close since February 2022 at 1.1400 on Wednesday. The pair corrects lower toward 1.1350 early Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -1.15% -0.81% 0.06% -1.03% -1.63% -0.01% EUR 0.02% -0.65% -0.36% 0.52% -0.28% -1.18% 0.44% GBP 1.15% 0.65% 0.70% 1.17% 0.37% -0.53% 1.10% JPY 0.81% 0.36% -0.70% 0.85% -0.45% -1.03% 0.98% CAD -0.06% -0.52% -1.17% -0.85% -1.04% -1.68% -0.14% AUD 1.03% 0.28% -0.37% 0.45% 1.04% -0.89% 0.72% NZD 1.63% 1.18% 0.53% 1.03% 1.68% 0.89% 1.66% CHF 0.01% -0.44% -1.10% -0.98% 0.14% -0.72% -1.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness helped EUR/USD push higher on Wednesday as reports suggesting that the United States (US) President Donald Trump was planning to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure US trading partner to isolate China fed into fears over a deepening trade conflict.

The ECB is widely anticipated to lower key rates by 25 basis points (bps) following the April policy meeting. Since the ECB will not be releasing revised economic projections this time, investors will scrutinize the statement language and comments from President Christine Lagarde in the post-meeting press conference.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported that the European Union (EU) was expecting a bulk of the tariffs imposed by the US to remain in place after little progress was made in talks on Monday. In case the ECB puts more emphasis on upside risks to inflation because of tariffs, rather than the growth outlook, markets could assess that as a hawkish tone. In this scenario, the Euro is likely to preserve its strength.

On the flip side, the Euro could struggle to find demand if the ECB, or President Lagarde, reaffirms confidence in the ongoing disinflation process and hints at a continuation of policy-easing.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated slightly below 60 and EUR/USD declined to test the 20-period Simple Moving Average, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.1280 (static level) aligns as first support level below 1.1230 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1200-1.1190 (static level, 50-period SMA). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.1400 (static level, mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.1470 (static level) and 1.1500 (round level).