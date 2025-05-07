EUR/USD consolidates this week's gains, trades above 1.1350.

The Fed is widely anticipated to leave policy settings unchanged after the May meeting.

The pair could attract bulls if it clears the resistance level at 1.1380.

EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase above 1.1350 in the European session on Wednesday after closing in positive territory on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements could trigger the next big action in the pair.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.56% -0.93% -0.03% -0.26% -0.72% 0.02% EUR 0.21% -0.08% -0.46% 0.44% 0.21% -0.24% 0.50% GBP 0.56% 0.08% -0.61% 0.52% 0.29% -0.16% 0.57% JPY 0.93% 0.46% 0.61% 0.92% 0.69% 0.31% 1.08% CAD 0.03% -0.44% -0.52% -0.92% -0.53% -0.68% 0.06% AUD 0.26% -0.21% -0.29% -0.69% 0.53% -0.46% 0.29% NZD 0.72% 0.24% 0.16% -0.31% 0.68% 0.46% 0.73% CHF -0.02% -0.50% -0.57% -1.08% -0.06% -0.29% -0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Tuesday and allowed EUR/USD to stretch higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk-averse market atmosphere made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the European Union (EU) was planning to target about €100 billion worth of United States (US) imports with additional tariffs if they fail to reach a deal with the US. On a positive note, Washington officially confirmed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet China's economic tsar He Lifeng in Geneva this Saturday. Although this development helps the USD find support, EUR/USD's action remains relatively subdued.

Later in the American session, the Fed is widely anticipated to leave the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. The statement language and Chairman Jerome Powell's comments in the post-meeting press conference could drive EUR/USD's action.

In case Powell reiterates that they will need more time to assess the impact of tariffs on the inflation outlook and remain patient with regard to policy-easing, the immediate reaction could support the USD and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure if Powell acknowledges heightened risk of an economic downturn and notes worsening conditions in the labor market.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 but EUR/USD is yet to pull away from the 20-period, 50-period and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), pointing to a lack of directional momentum.

On the upside, the 100-period SMA and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend form a strong resistance at 1.1380 ahead of 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Supports could be seen at 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).