EUR/USD Forecast: Euro corrects lower but bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD extended its weekly uptrend on Wednesday and touched its highest level since October 17 near 1.1680. The pair corrects lower early Thursday and trades at around 1.1650.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.53% -0.75% -0.56% -0.09% -0.97% -0.66% -0.32% EUR 0.53% -0.23% -0.02% 0.44% -0.44% -0.14% 0.20% GBP 0.75% 0.23% 0.46% 0.67% -0.22% 0.09% 0.43% JPY 0.56% 0.02% -0.46% 0.45% -0.44% -0.13% 0.21% CAD 0.09% -0.44% -0.67% -0.45% -0.92% -0.56% -0.24% AUD 0.97% 0.44% 0.22% 0.44% 0.92% 0.31% 0.65% NZD 0.66% 0.14% -0.09% 0.13% 0.56% -0.31% 0.34% CHF 0.32% -0.20% -0.43% -0.21% 0.24% -0.65% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure in the American session on Wednesday after the latest data releases highlighted worsening conditions in the labor market.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector employment in the US declined by 32,000 in November. This print followed the 47,000 increase recorded in October and came in worse than the market expectation of 5,000. Other data from the US showed that the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged higher to 52.6 in November from 52.4 in October. However, the Employment Index of the PMI survey came in at 48.9, reflecting an ongoing contraction in service sector payrolls.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge higher to 220,000 from 216,000 in the previous week. A positive surprise, with a reading near or below 200,000, could help the USD stay resilient against its rivals and make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction. Conversely, a print above the market expectation could cause the USD to remain weak and allow EUR/USD to build on its weekly advance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises to 1.1631, positioned above the 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs at 1.1594, 1.1586 and 1.1584. Shorter and medium-term averages edge higher while the 200-period remains broadly flat, with price holding above all of them. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 62, firm without overbought conditions, supporting a positive bias.

The rising trend line from 1.1498 underpins the bullish tone, offering support near 1.1641. Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1473 low, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630 and the 20-period SMA form a strong support area, while the 50% retracement at 1.1679 caps the immediate upside. A break above 1.1679 could open the door for a leg higher toward 1.1730 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), whereas a slip below 1.1641 would put 1.1630 and 1.1584 (200-period SMA) back in play.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)