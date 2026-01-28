TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro eases from four-year highs ahead of the Fed

  • EUR/USD pulls back to 1.2000 after hitting long-term highs at 1.2082.
  • The USD plunged on Tuesday following Trump's comments praising the dollar's depreciation.
  • The Fed will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday amid growing concerns about its autonomy
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro eases from four-year highs ahead of the Fed
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro ticks down on Wednesday, pulling back to the 1.2000 area at the time of writing, after hitting 1.2080 highs on Tuesday, its highest level since June 2021. US President Donald Trump praised the recent depreciation of the US Dollar (USD), which provided fresh impetus to the global USD sell-off.

The pair has rallied more than 3.5% in a week and a half, with the Greenback crushed by a combination of Trump’s erratic trade policies, higher government spending, and the attacks on the Federal Reserve, which put the central bank’s independence into question and eroded the status of the Greenback as a reserve currency.

Apart from that, investors remain wary about a potential US-Japan coordinated intervention to support the Japanese Yen. News of rate checks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday acted as the strongest intervention warning so far this year and prompted speculative investors to scale down their USD/JPY long positions.

The focus on Wednesday shifts to the Fed, which is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with Investors’ attention s likely to be on the bank’s autonomy. President Trump’s plans to replace Jerome Powell with a more dovish Chairman, the efforts to oust Governor Lisa Cook and the criminal investigation into the current chair constitute an unprecedented political pressure on the central bank.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD found some resistance at the 251.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 16-20 uptrend, a common exhaustion level, although downside attempts remain contained above the 1.1980 so far.

Technical indicators have reached oversold levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line keeps trending higher, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well above 70, levels that might cap advances and invite consolidation.

Immediate support is seen at the intraday lows near 1.1980, then at the January 26 high, at 1.1907. On the upside, above Tuesday's high at 1.2082, there is no clear resistance until the 2021 peak, in the 1.2165 area

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on June 28 at 07:49 GMT to say that the EUR/USD January 26 high is at 1.1907.)

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

The US Federal Reserve decided to hold its fire, as expected, helping the US Dollar recover some additional ground. The Greenback advances as Chair Powell starts his press conference.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Four companies are set to decide the direction of the stock market this week, with guidance – not headline earnings – likely determining whether the AI rally continues or cracks.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers