EUR/USD Forecast: Euro eases from four-year highs ahead of the Fed

The Euro ticks down on Wednesday, pulling back to the 1.2000 area at the time of writing, after hitting 1.2080 highs on Tuesday, its highest level since June 2021. US President Donald Trump praised the recent depreciation of the US Dollar (USD), which provided fresh impetus to the global USD sell-off.



The pair has rallied more than 3.5% in a week and a half, with the Greenback crushed by a combination of Trump’s erratic trade policies, higher government spending, and the attacks on the Federal Reserve, which put the central bank’s independence into question and eroded the status of the Greenback as a reserve currency.

Apart from that, investors remain wary about a potential US-Japan coordinated intervention to support the Japanese Yen. News of rate checks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday acted as the strongest intervention warning so far this year and prompted speculative investors to scale down their USD/JPY long positions.



The focus on Wednesday shifts to the Fed, which is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with Investors’ attention s likely to be on the bank’s autonomy. President Trump’s plans to replace Jerome Powell with a more dovish Chairman, the efforts to oust Governor Lisa Cook and the criminal investigation into the current chair constitute an unprecedented political pressure on the central bank.

Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD found some resistance at the 251.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 16-20 uptrend, a common exhaustion level, although downside attempts remain contained above the 1.1980 so far.

Technical indicators have reached oversold levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line keeps trending higher, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well above 70, levels that might cap advances and invite consolidation.

Immediate support is seen at the intraday lows near 1.1980, then at the January 26 high, at 1.1907. On the upside, above Tuesday's high at 1.2082, there is no clear resistance until the 2021 peak, in the 1.2165 area

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on June 28 at 07:49 GMT to say that the EUR/USD January 26 high is at 1.1907.)