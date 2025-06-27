EUR/USD Forecast: Euro consolidates gains as focus shifts to US inflation data

EUR/USD trades slightly above 1.1700 in the European morning on Friday.

The US economic calendar will feature PCE inflation data for May.

The technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact in the short term.

EUR/USD retreated slightly after reaching its highest level since September 2021 near 1.0750 but closed the day in positive territory on Thursday. The pair holds steady and trades at around 1.1700 in the European morning on Friday as markets await the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for May.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -2.12% -2.41% -1.55% -0.76% -1.75% -1.92% -2.33% EUR 2.12% -0.32% 0.63% 1.39% 0.33% 0.21% -0.25% GBP 2.41% 0.32% 0.99% 1.72% 0.66% 0.53% 0.08% JPY 1.55% -0.63% -0.99% 0.79% -0.23% -0.32% -0.86% CAD 0.76% -1.39% -1.72% -0.79% -0.95% -1.17% -1.61% AUD 1.75% -0.33% -0.66% 0.23% 0.95% -0.15% -0.58% NZD 1.92% -0.21% -0.53% 0.32% 1.17% 0.15% -0.45% CHF 2.33% 0.25% -0.08% 0.86% 1.61% 0.58% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere and the growing worries about the Federal Reserve (Fed) losing its independence caused the US Dollar (USD) to come under heavy selling pressure on Thursday. Early Friday, the USD manages to hold its ground and limits EUR/USD's upside.

Meanwhile, the data from the Euro area showed that the Economic Sentiment Indicator declined to 94 in June from 94.8 in May. This reading came in below the market expectation of 95.1 but failed to trigger a noticeable reaction.

In the second half of the day, PCE inflation data will be watched closely by market participants. On a monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index is expected to rise 0.1%. A bigger-than-forecast increase in this data could support the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to edge lower heading into the weekend. On the other hand, a print at or below the market expectation could make it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its peers and allow the pair to build on its weekly gains.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines slightly but holds comfortably above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact while EUR/USD makes a technical correction.

On the upside, 1.1740 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1800 (Static level, round level) and 1.1840 (static level). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.1700 (static level, round level), 1.1650 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.1600 (static level, round level).