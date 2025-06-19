EUR/USD struggles to gain traction, trades near 1.1450.

The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed on Thursday.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades modestly lower on the day at around 1.1450. The near-term technical outlook hints at a buildup of bearish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.64% 1.13% 0.55% 0.95% 0.21% 0.68% 0.90% EUR -0.64% 0.37% -0.12% 0.32% -0.32% 0.04% 0.25% GBP -1.13% -0.37% -0.45% -0.05% -0.68% -0.32% -0.11% JPY -0.55% 0.12% 0.45% 0.39% -0.65% -0.23% -0.07% CAD -0.95% -0.32% 0.05% -0.39% -0.65% -0.27% -0.05% AUD -0.21% 0.32% 0.68% 0.65% 0.65% 0.36% 0.61% NZD -0.68% -0.04% 0.32% 0.23% 0.27% -0.36% 0.21% CHF -0.90% -0.25% 0.11% 0.07% 0.05% -0.61% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the policy rate unchanged at the range of 4.25%-4.5% after the June meeting, as expected. The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that policymakers still see a 50 basis points (bps) reduction in the policy rate in 2025 but now forecast only a 25 bps cut in 2026, against the 50 bps projected in March's SEP.

In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated they are well-positioned to wait and assess the impact of tariffs on inflation and inflation expectations before deciding on the next policy step. The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground in the Fed aftermath and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

Meanwhile, growing concerns over a deepening conflict in the Middle East, with the direct involvement of the United States (US), cause markets to adopt a cautious stance. Bloomberg reported early Thursday that US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in coming days. Moreover, the Wall Street Journal claimed that US President Donald Trump has approved attack plans on Iran earlier this week but wanted to wait to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Thin trading conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions could cause investors to refrain from betting on a Euro recovery.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades near the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 40, reflecting a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.

On the downside, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as the immediate support level at 1.1440 before 1.1400 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1350 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking north, 1.1490-1.1500 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) could be seen as the first resistance area ahead of 1.1560 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.1600 (static level).